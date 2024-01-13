en English
Fashion

Indian Navy Introduces Advanced Uniform Fabric, Reflects Indian Traditions in Ranks

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
Indian Navy Introduces Advanced Uniform Fabric, Reflects Indian Traditions in Ranks

In a significant milestone for the Indian Navy, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with textile and apparel company, Arvind Limited, heralding a new era of advanced uniform fabric. This state-of-the-art fabric, designed specifically for tropical conditions, boasts Anti-fungal, Anti-Microbial, and Anti-bacterial properties. Its improved moisture management technology and increased durability against multiple washes make it a leap forward in uniform design. The signing of this MoU showcases a novel synergy between the Indian Navy and Arvind Limited, a company whose share price has seen a remarkable uptick over the past 10 months, reaching 298.65 rupees per share.

Enhancements in Uniform Design

But this technical advancement is not the only change the Indian Navy has adopted recently. Following the introduction of the advanced uniform fabric, the Navy has also added new items to its uniform that prioritize comfort, hygiene, and functionality. These innovative additions, showcased at the Naval Commanders Conference in New Delhi, include high absorption T-shirts, camouflage caps and jackets, high ankle shoes, and a National Civil Dress for Messes/functions.

Reflecting Indian Traditions in Rank Designations

December 2023 marked a significant change for the Indian Navy as it unveiled a redesigned ‘Admirals’ epaulettes, taking inspiration from the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This redesign is an integral part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to rename Indian Navy ranks, moving away from the British Raj influences and aligning with Indian traditions. The updated epaulettes embody an octagonal shape, exemplifying the Navy’s all-directional vision, while the sword and telescope symbols express the Navy’s objectives and foresight.

A monumental shift also occurred with the revision of the ‘Sailors Rank’ from the British rule, impacting over 65,000 sailors with new ranks. This change also saw the removal of the Red Cross (St. George’s Cross) from the Naval flag, previously a remnant of the Union Jack and a symbol of a Christian saint and warrior, marking a significant step towards an Indian-oriented Navy.

Fashion India Military
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

