Indian Navy Foils Piracy Attempt, Rescues 19 Crew Members off Somalia Coast

In what can be termed as a dramatic maritime rescue, the Indian Navy averted a piracy attempt on an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel near the East coast of Somalia. The warship INS Sharda intervened to rescue the vessel FV Omaril, which was carrying 11 Iranian and eight Pakistani crew members. The vessel had been boarded by seven pirates who had taken the crew hostage.

Timely Intervention by Indian Navy

Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal revealed that the Navy had been monitoring the piracy attempt since January 31, 2024. The vessel was located with the assistance of a Naval Remote Piloted Aircraft (RPA) conducting surveillance in the area. The Indian warship, INS Sharda, was on an anti-piracy mission and was promptly diverted to intercept the pirates.

Rescue Operation and Ensuring Safety

The warship utilized its helicopter and boats to secure the release of the crew and the vessel. After ensuring the crew's safety, INS Sharda conducted a confirmatory boarding of FV Omaril to sanitize the ship and check the crew's well-being. The operation was carried out without any casualties, marking a successful rescue mission.

Indian Navy's Relentless Efforts

Commander Vivek Madhwal, the Indian Navy's spokesperson, highlighted the relentless efforts of the Indian naval platforms deployed for anti-piracy and maritime security operations. He emphasized the Navy's commitment to ensuring the safety of all vessels and seafarers at sea, underlining their mission to safeguard the maritime interests of India and its allies.