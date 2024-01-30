Indian Navy Conducts Successful Anti-Piracy Operation, Rescues 19 Pakistani Nationals

In a display of maritime prowess, the Indian Navy's warship INS Sumitra successfully orchestrated an anti-piracy operation, rescuing a vessel and 19 crew members from the clutches of armed Somali pirates in the Arabian Sea. This operation was part of the Indian Navy's ongoing commitment to maintaining security and preventing piracy in the region.

Mission Details

The operation involved the successful thwarting of a piracy attempt on FV Iman, a fishing vessel, and the subsequent rescue of another vessel, Al Naeemi. The crew of 19, all Pakistani nationals, were liberated from the captivity of 11 Somali pirates. The rescue operation unfolded in the Southern Arabian Sea, approximately 850 nautical miles West of Kochi. The swift and relentless actions of INS Sumitra ensured the hijacked Fishing Vessels were not misused as Mother Ships for further piracy acts.

Two Successful Operations in 36 Hours

The aforementioned operation came within 36 hours after INS Sumitra rescued another fishing vessel, FV Iman, along with 17 crew members onboard. This totals two successful anti-piracy operations conducted by the Indian Navy in a span of 36 hours, rescuing two hijacked fishing vessels along with 36 crew members (17 Iranian and 19 Pakistani) in the southern Arabian Sea. The Marine Commandos of the Indian Navy played a crucial role in these operations, ensuring the safe rescue of the boat crew.

Anti-Piracy Measures Intensified

The successful anti-piracy operation carried out by INS Sumitra highlights the Indian Navy's vigilant surveillance and commitment to maritime security. The operation demonstrated effective deployment of her integral helo and boats, and coercive posturing to intercept the hijacked vessel and rescue the crew. This operation has effectively prevented the misuse of fishing vessels as mother ships for further acts of piracy on merchant vessels. In light of recent attacks on merchant vessels, the Indian Navy has significantly amplified its surveillance in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden.