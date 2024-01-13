en English
Indian Navy Bids Farewell to Three Polnocny Class Ships

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
Indian Navy Bids Farewell to Three Polnocny Class Ships

The Indian Navy bid a poignant farewell to three stalwart Polnocny class Landing Ships—Cheetah, Guldar, and Kumbhir—on January 12, 2024, concluding their distinguished four-decade service to the nation. In a solemn ceremony held at Port Blair, the lowering of the National Flag, the Naval Ensign, and Decommissioning Pennants at sunset signified the end of an illustrious era.

The Legacy of the Polnocny Class Ships

Built at the Gdynia Shipyard in Poland, these ships were commissioned between 1984 and 1986. Initially stationed at various ports across India, they eventually found their home with the Andaman and Nicobar Command. Over the years, these ships collectively traversed about 17 lakh nautical miles and spent more than 12,300 days at sea.

A Chapter of Maritime Security

Beyond their impressive mileage and service duration, these vessels played pivotal roles in securing India’s maritime boundaries. They were instrumental in anti-smuggling operations like Operation Tasha and conducted more than 1300 beaching operations to land army troops, reinforcing the strength and versatility of the Indian Navy.

Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief

These ships were not just war machines; they were symbols of hope in times of disaster. They were part of notable relief efforts post the 1997 cyclone off Sri Lanka and the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami, providing critical assistance and showcasing the humanitarian side of military operations.

The decommissioning ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials, including Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan and Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, as well as former Commanding Officers and the commissioning crew. The simultaneous decommissioning of three warships of the same class is a rare event, marking a significant moment in the history of the Indian Navy.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

