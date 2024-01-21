Indian Minister V Muraleedharan Elevates Diplomacy at Third South Summit in Kampala, Uganda

Under the expansive sky of Kampala, Uganda, a notable figure in Indian diplomacy, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, actively participated in the Third South Summit, engaging in a series of diplomatic discussions. This diplomatic rendezvous, taking place from January 20-22, 2024, witnessed Muraleedharan holding bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the G-77 member states, delivering India's national statement, and voicing India's commitment to the theme of the summit: 'Leaving No One Behind.'

A Diplomatic Exchange with Somalia

Muraleedharan's diplomatic itinerary included a productive meeting with Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister Salah Ahmed Jana, a conversation underpinned by their shared admiration for one another's nations. The Indian Minister expressed respect for Jana's affinity for Hindi and India, while discussing ways to fortify the bilateral ties between their countries.

Oman-India Relations: A Discussion of Mutual Interest

Muraleedharan also held talks with Khalifa Alharthy, the Undersecretary for Political Affairs at Oman's Foreign Ministry. Their discourse revolved around matters of mutual interest, reflecting the longstanding amity between India and Oman.

Strengthening Bonds with Botswana

With Botswana's Foreign Minister Lemogang Kwape, Muraleedharan explored avenues for enhancing bilateral relations in various sectors. Their dialogue emphasized the positive impacts of Indian technical and economic cooperation and cultural scholarships.

In addition to these diplomatic exchanges, Muraleedharan attended the summit's inaugural session, aligning with India's philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the World is One Family). Throughout his visit, he expressed enthusiasm for engaging with the Indian community in Kampala, further embodying the spirit of global unity.