Business

Indian Market Influences for Upcoming Week: Q3 Earnings and Key Economic Data in Focus

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:29 pm EST
As we usher in a new week in the Indian financial landscape, a medley of local and global factors are poised to shape its trajectory. The curtain-raising for the Q3 earnings season with IT behemoths TCS and Infosys presenting their financial results on January 11, is a significant determinant. Concurrently, the pulsating rhythms of global trends, including the conflict in the Red Sea, will sway the market.

Previous Week’s Market Performance

The preceding week was a mixed bag for the Indian equities, as job and activity data stirred global markets. Indian indices closed on a bittersweet note, with Nifty potentially teetering on the precipice of a dip to 21,400, should it fall below 21,500. However, should it ascend beyond 21,800, a climb to anywhere between 22,000 and 22,200 could be on the cards. The Sensex concluded the previous trading session up by 178.58 points at 72,026.15, while the Nifty closed at 21,710.80, a rise by 52.20 points.

Broader Market and Sectoral Performances

Despite this, the broader market, including midcaps, continued to outperform, with realty sectors soaring to a 14-year high. The Nifty displayed intraday volatility, as it consolidated within the 21,500-21,800 range, and the Banknifty index remained steadfast at its 20-DMA near the 47,800 mark.

Anticipated Influences

The forthcoming week will not only witness the keen scrutiny of US economic data but also the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming actions, along with the US CPI and unemployment claims set for January 11, 2024. Domestically, the start of Q3 corporate performance with IT sector results and the trajectory of the rupee against the dollar, interspersed with fluctuations in crude oil prices, will be under the microscope. Market sentiment maintains a neutral to positive bias, with FII’s long exposure in index futures standing at 67% and a put-call ratio of 1.08.

Business Economy India
Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

