Indian Life Insurance Industry Expands Agent Network in 2023

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:38 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 7:47 am EST
Indian Life Insurance Industry Expands Agent Network in 2023

In 2023, the Indian life insurance industry experienced a marked surge in its agent network, adding nearly 185,000 agents, an 8% increase from the previous year. The private life insurers spearheaded this growth, experiencing a robust 15% growth in their agent count. However, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country’s public sector life insurance company, saw a relatively modest increase of 1.58% in its agent force.

Private Insurers Vs Public Sector

Despite the slower growth rate, LIC still retains a larger agent force compared to the entire private life insurance sector combined. According to the annual report from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), the agent force of LIC stands at about 13.47 lakh agents, while the private life insurance industry has a slightly smaller force of 12.8 lakh agents. This data highlights the evolving dynamics within the Indian life insurance sector, where private companies are expanding their agent networks at a rapid pace, even though LIC continues to hold the largest share of agents.

Role of Agents in Insurance Sales

In FY 2023, individual agents maintained their stronghold in the insurance industry, contributing 53% of the individual new business for life insurers and 73% of the total individual health policies sold. Corporate agents and banks also played a crucial role in new sales, contributing 33% and 53% of the new business for life insurers, respectively. In the non-life insurance industry, insurance brokers and agents accounted for 56% of the total new business premium collection, with brokers accounting for 36% and agents contributing over 20%.

Future Trends

The insurance industry is slated to experience shifting trends and challenges in 2024, with customers showing increased interest in usage-based insurance. The emphasis on rate adequacy is leading to increased premiums, forcing carriers to demonstrate overall value propositions for auto and home insurance policies. Agents will need to be more proactive in providing value to customers through targeted policy reviews and actively shopping on behalf of their customers. Strategic partnerships, the utilization of AI and machine learning, and digital solutions for claim reporting and communication are some of the ways carriers are adapting to these changes.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

