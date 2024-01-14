Indian IT Stocks: Is the ‘Hope Rally’ a Mirage?

The latest surge in Indian IT stocks, with major players like Infosys, TCS, and Wipro leading the charge, has been a beacon of hope for investors. This ‘hope rally,’ fueled by satisfactory financial results, improved margin trends, and lower attrition rates, has undeniably generated a sense of optimism. The question, however, is whether this momentum is sustainable, or merely a flash in the pan.

A Historical Perspective

Turning the pages of history, we find that even during periods of robust business growth, IT companies have been grappling with a consistent decline in margins. For instance, TCS witnessed a margin contraction from approximately 30% to 25%, and Infosys saw its margin hover just above 20%. These trends serve as a reminder that business growth and profitability are not always parallel narratives.

The Headcount Conundrum

One of the most telling indicators of business trends in the IT sector is the headcount. A close examination of current data reveals an unsettling trend – year-to-date headcount reductions in several notable IT firms. This is a phenomenon that did not even manifest during the 2008 economic slowdown. This downward trend in employee numbers, coupled with the growing chasm between business trends and valuations, warrants caution.

Transition to Digital: A Double-Edged Sword?

While the IT industry has been pivoting towards a digital-centric business model, the impact on productivity has been lukewarm at best. For the majority of companies, productivity has either remained static or has seen a decline, with Infosys being the notable exception. Advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI), though promising, are viewed more as a long-term game-changer as opposed to an immediate productivity booster.

Given these factors, it seems that the hope rally in IT stocks may be more of a mirage than a harbinger of a swift sector turnaround. A reassessment of the rally’s sustainability, therefore, appears to be a prudent course of action.