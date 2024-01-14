en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Indian Institute of Science Festival Unveils Unique Space-Themed Challenge for Schoolchildren

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:36 pm EST
Indian Institute of Science Festival Unveils Unique Space-Themed Challenge for Schoolchildren

The Indian Institute of Science Festival (IISF) has unveiled plans for the upcoming IISF Challenge 2023, a distinctive space-oriented event that aims to spark the imaginations and scientific curiosity of schoolchildren across the nation. Scheduled for January 18, 2024, the competition is set to deviate from the conventional methods of record-breaking and instead, ignite a new era of scientific exploration.

The Mystery of the Challenge

Adding to the thrill of the event, the specifics of the challenge will be disclosed on the actual day, shrouding the competition in an air of anticipation and excitement. The hands-on activities, which include assembling kits, launching them, and recording data, are designed to kindle a passion for science among the young minds participating.

A Collaborative Endeavour

The IISF is the product of a collective effort by several scientific and governmental organizations. Among the key partners are the Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Department of Space, Department of Atomic Energy, and VijnanaBharati, a national science movement. These institutions have come together with a shared vision of making science accessible and enjoyable for the general public, thereby fostering a scientific temperament among the masses.

Advancing Science for a Better Tomorrow

The IISF Challenge is just one of many initiatives that aim to propel scientific pursuits for the betterment of India and humanity at large. By empowering the younger generation with a scientific mindset and encouraging collaborative efforts within the scientific community, the IISF aspires to cultivate a thriving ecosystem where science is not just understood, but truly appreciated.

0
Education India Science & Technology
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
46 mins ago
Marlborough College's Diversity Drive Gains Momentum Amid Royal Speculations
Marlborough College, an exclusive educational institution with a rich legacy, is breaking new ground with its ambitious diversity initiative, the Marlborough Difference Campaign. The campaign aims to raise a whopping £75 million by 2033 to fund 100 transformational bursaries. A move that aligns with the school’s philanthropic roots and its commitment to cultivating an inclusive
Marlborough College's Diversity Drive Gains Momentum Amid Royal Speculations
Madurai Woman's Land Donation for School Expansion Honored by Chief Minister
2 hours ago
Madurai Woman's Land Donation for School Expansion Honored by Chief Minister
Bond University Students' Entrepreneurial Endeavor to Support Regional Education
2 hours ago
Bond University Students' Entrepreneurial Endeavor to Support Regional Education
Kanes Hill Primary School Closes Temporarily Due to Gas Leak
1 hour ago
Kanes Hill Primary School Closes Temporarily Due to Gas Leak
Punjab Extends Winter Holidays for School Students Amidst Severe Cold Wave
2 hours ago
Punjab Extends Winter Holidays for School Students Amidst Severe Cold Wave
Tragic Bandit Attack Claims Life of Deputy Headteacher in Baringo North
2 hours ago
Tragic Bandit Attack Claims Life of Deputy Headteacher in Baringo North
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
38 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
39 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
39 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
40 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
40 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
40 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
40 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
41 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
41 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
6 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
8 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
14 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
14 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
15 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app