Education

Indian Institute of Mass Communication Hosts Its 55th Convocation Ceremony

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST
On January 10, 2024, the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is set to hold its 55th Convocation ceremony at Bharat Mandap in Pragati Maidan. The former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will honor the event with his presence and is scheduled to deliver the Convocation address. Other esteemed personalities such as IIMC Chairman R Jagannathan and Director General Dr. Anupama Bhatnagar will also join the celebration. The ceremony will see students of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 batches being awarded their Post Graduate Diploma certificates. In addition, 65 students will be recognized for their academic excellence with medals.

A Landmark in Media Education

The IIMC enjoys a reputation for being a leading institution in media and communication education in India. The institute offers a variety of specialized Post Graduate Diploma courses, equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the dynamic field of communication. The convocation ceremony is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the students, faculty, and administration in maintaining the institution’s high academic standards.

Recognizing Excellence and Fostering Connections

During the ceremony, not only will the degree certificates be distributed, but also 65 students will be honored with medals for their remarkable academic achievements. This recognition serves to encourage continued excellence among the students and upholds the institute’s commitment to fostering an environment of academic rigor and intellectual growth.

Furthering its vision of nurturing a robust network of media professionals, IIMC has also announced ‘IIMC Connections’ 2024, an alumni meet scheduled for February 25, 2024. This event aims to bring together the institute’s alumni, facilitating an exchange of experiences and fostering lasting professional connections.

Admission Announcement

On a related note, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online application process for admissions into IIMC’s Post Graduate Diploma programs. Candidates interested in pursuing a career in media and communication can apply through the Central Universities Common Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG). The application deadline is set for January 24, highlighting the institute’s continual effort to seek out and nurture the next generation of media professionals.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

