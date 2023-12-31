en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Indian Institute Harnesses Sericulture Waste for Biofuel Production

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:32 pm EST
Indian Institute Harnesses Sericulture Waste for Biofuel Production

In a pioneering move, Mysuru’s Central Sericultural Research and Training Institute (CSRTI) has embarked on a pilot project to produce bioethanol and biohydrogen from mulberry shoots and silkworm excrement. This development falls in line with the Government of India’s vision of promoting eco-friendly biorefineries in its pursuit of sustainable energy solutions.

Project Inception and Progress

CSRTI Director S. Gandhi Doss and his dedicated team of scientists initiated laboratory experiments in April 2023. The studies have borne fruit, demonstrating positive results in ethanol production, while research into biohydrogen production continues. This research plays a crucial role in the face of escalating CO2 levels from fossil fuel use and the Indian government’s plan to blend bioethanol with petrol to lessen reliance on fossil fuels.

Mulberry Shoots and Silkworm Litter: A Sustainable Solution

Mulberry shoot and silkworm litter, otherwise seen as byproducts of silkworm rearing, are rich sources of cellulose, a primary raw material for biorefineries. India, which annually generates over 10 lakh tonnes of mulberry shoots and thousands of tonnes of silkworm litter, holds a significant resource for bioethanol and biohydrogen production.

Implications and Prospects

CSRTI Scientist Dr. Yeruva Thirupathaiah sheds light on the advantages of utilizing these waste residues for the production of second-generation bioethanol and biohydrogen. Biohydrogen stands out as its combustion results in water instead of greenhouse gases. Should the project prove economically viable, CSRTI intends to collaborate with industry players for commercial-scale production on an experimental basis, paving the way for start-ups to produce these biofuels and further enrich the sericulture industry.

0
India Science & Technology
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

22-year-old Anamika Sharma Skydives with Ram Temple Flag Ahead of Grand Consecration Ceremony

By Salman Khan

Zomato Gears Up for New Year's Eve Surge: A Glimpse into the 'War Room'

By Rafia Tasleem

Nokia Unveils Global Offers on G42 5G Smartphone

By Rafia Tasleem

Inauguration of India's Longest Sea Bridge: A Leap in Infrastructure Development

By Rafia Tasleem

Entertainment Roundup: From Bollywood to K-drama, Highlights of the We ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 11 mins
Entertainment Roundup: From Bollywood to K-drama, Highlights of the We ...
heart comment 0
AI’s Pivotal Role in India’s Economic Growth: A Projection to 2035

By Dil Bar Irshad

AI's Pivotal Role in India's Economic Growth: A Projection to 2035
India’s Supreme Court Translates Over 31,000 Judgments into Scheduled Languages in 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Supreme Court Translates Over 31,000 Judgments into Scheduled Languages in 2023
Mumbai Real Estate Market Witnesses a Resurgence with a Spike in Property Registrations in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mumbai Real Estate Market Witnesses a Resurgence with a Spike in Property Registrations in 2023
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case

By Rafia Tasleem

Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
Latest Headlines
World News
22-year-old Anamika Sharma Skydives with Ram Temple Flag Ahead of Grand Consecration Ceremony
58 seconds
22-year-old Anamika Sharma Skydives with Ram Temple Flag Ahead of Grand Consecration Ceremony
2024: A Year of Promise and Excitement
1 min
2024: A Year of Promise and Excitement
Honey Varieties: Tasting Sweetness and Health in Each Spoonful
1 min
Honey Varieties: Tasting Sweetness and Health in Each Spoonful
Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals: A Clash of Differing Fortunes
6 mins
Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals: A Clash of Differing Fortunes
NFC South Showdown: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 mins
NFC South Showdown: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Brian Flores: A Potential Successor to Bill Belichick's Reign
8 mins
Brian Flores: A Potential Successor to Bill Belichick's Reign
Indonesia Reveals New Policy for COVID-19 Vaccinations in 2024
10 mins
Indonesia Reveals New Policy for COVID-19 Vaccinations in 2024
Kebbi State Governor Enacts 13 New Laws to Boost Governance and Revenue
10 mins
Kebbi State Governor Enacts 13 New Laws to Boost Governance and Revenue
European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences
11 mins
European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
11 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
12 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
25 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
39 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app