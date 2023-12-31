Indian Institute Harnesses Sericulture Waste for Biofuel Production

In a pioneering move, Mysuru’s Central Sericultural Research and Training Institute (CSRTI) has embarked on a pilot project to produce bioethanol and biohydrogen from mulberry shoots and silkworm excrement. This development falls in line with the Government of India’s vision of promoting eco-friendly biorefineries in its pursuit of sustainable energy solutions.

Project Inception and Progress

CSRTI Director S. Gandhi Doss and his dedicated team of scientists initiated laboratory experiments in April 2023. The studies have borne fruit, demonstrating positive results in ethanol production, while research into biohydrogen production continues. This research plays a crucial role in the face of escalating CO2 levels from fossil fuel use and the Indian government’s plan to blend bioethanol with petrol to lessen reliance on fossil fuels.

Mulberry Shoots and Silkworm Litter: A Sustainable Solution

Mulberry shoot and silkworm litter, otherwise seen as byproducts of silkworm rearing, are rich sources of cellulose, a primary raw material for biorefineries. India, which annually generates over 10 lakh tonnes of mulberry shoots and thousands of tonnes of silkworm litter, holds a significant resource for bioethanol and biohydrogen production.

Implications and Prospects

CSRTI Scientist Dr. Yeruva Thirupathaiah sheds light on the advantages of utilizing these waste residues for the production of second-generation bioethanol and biohydrogen. Biohydrogen stands out as its combustion results in water instead of greenhouse gases. Should the project prove economically viable, CSRTI intends to collaborate with industry players for commercial-scale production on an experimental basis, paving the way for start-ups to produce these biofuels and further enrich the sericulture industry.