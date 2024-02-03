Indian Housing Minister Calls for End to Underquoting in Construction Sector

Indian Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, has put a spotlight on the rampant issue of underquoting in the construction and real estate sector. He addressed this malpractice during his inauguration speech at the 16th Naredco National Convention, drawing attention to the significant problems it engenders, including project delays and cost escalations.

Underquoting: A Roadblock in the Path of Progress

The practice of underquoting, or bidding with intentionally lower prices in real estate tenders, poses serious challenges to the industry. It not only skews the competitive landscape but also breeds financial instability. Complications stemming from underquoting lead to project delays and cost overruns, disrupting the intended timeline and budget of housing projects, particularly those in the affordable segment.

Calling an End to Malpractice

Kishore, in his speech, urged industry players to refrain from underquoting. He emphasized the need for transparent practices to ensure the timely completion of affordable housing projects. A shift towards such transparency, he suggested, would also engender greater trust among prospective homeowners, thereby boosting the industry's credibility.

Government Initiative and Urban Planning

Other high-ranking officials at the convention underscored the necessity for critical reforms in urban planning. They also shed light on the government's initiatives aimed at expediting the construction of affordable houses. The collective objective, it appears, is to foster a culture of transparency and accountability in the construction and real estate sector, to ensure that the vision of affordable housing for all becomes a reality.