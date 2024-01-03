Indian Hotels Company Pioneers in Sustainable Cooling Solutions

The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), a paramount force in India’s hospitality industry, recently announced the successful completion of nine pilot projects. These initiatives, carried out in collaboration with the IFC’s TechEmerge Sustainable Cooling Innovation Program over 18 months, are a testament to IHCL’s commitment to environmental stewardship and its ESG+ platform, Paathya. The projects hold the promise of significant cost savings, improved air quality, and reduced carbon emissions.

Real-World Efficacy of Sustainable Cooling Solutions

The evaluation of these nine cooling solutions has demonstrated their effectiveness in real-world applications. Their potential to induce cost savings of up to US$18.2 million and reduce annual carbon emissions by 108,000 tons is a significant stride towards sustainable business practices. The projects, spread out across different locations such as New Delhi, Jaipur, and Goa, reflect IHCL’s strategy to integrate sustainable cooling technologies across its properties.

Notable Achievements

Several of these projects have resulted in particularly notable achievements. The installation of a high-efficiency air purification system at the Taj Palace in New Delhi resulted in a dramatic reduction in PM 2.5 levels by over 95%. Further, a low approach cooling tower was installed at the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa in Goa, optimizing air conditioning performance and contributing to energy efficiency. Additionally, the Taj Mahal in New Delhi witnessed the implementation of a Built Environment Internet-of-Things (BE-IoT) system, showcasing the potential for cost savings through continuous equipment monitoring.

Reducing Chemical Usage and Operating Costs

Another significant accomplishment was the implementation of a chemical-free water treatment system at the Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa in Goa. The system has led to a reduction in chemical usage and operating costs, further underlining IHCL’s commitment to environmental sustainability and the economic feasibility of such initiatives.

These projects, taken together, provide a shining testament to IHCL’s commitment to sustainable business practices and the potential of innovative cooling solutions to effect meaningful change in the hospitality industry.