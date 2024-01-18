Indian Hospitality Sector Eyes Interim Budget 2024-25 for Growth Stimulation

On February 1, India's Union Finance Minister will present the Interim Budget for 2024-25, with a keen eye on the hospitality and travel sector. The Indian hospitality industry, a crucial contributor to the nation's GDP, is hoping for significant support to enhance tourism and stimulate economic growth.

Advertisment

Infrastructure Status for the Hotel Industry

K.B. Kachru of the Radisson Hotel Group, South Asia, emphasizes the pivotal role of the tourism and hospitality sector in India's economic growth. He suggests that granting infrastructure status to the hotel industry could boost local investments and global competitiveness. This move, coupled with a rationalization of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, could potentially usher in a new era of prosperity for the hotel sector.

Streamlining Approval and License Processes

Advertisment

Also on the industry's wishlist are streamlined approval and license processes for hotel projects. Such reforms would ease operational burdens and allow the industry to focus more on improving service quality. Kachru also advocates for greater investment in skill development and discussions around simplified visa processes or visa-free arrivals to attract more international visitors.

Policy and Budgetary Support for Accelerated Growth

Pranav Rungta, Co-Founder of Nksha restaurant and NRAI Mumbai Vice President, calls for policy and budgetary support to accelerate the sector's growth. Rungta outlines several measures such as restoring GST Input Tax Credit, establishing a dedicated Food Services Ministry, reducing GST on eco-friendly materials, and implementing targeted subsidies for SMEs. He emphasizes the direct employment of over 7.2 million people and an annual turnover of ₹4.23 lakh crores in the restaurant industry.

Demands for Reforms Amid Global Instability

Saurabh Gahoi of the Ramee Group of Hotels echoes these sentiments, advocating for tax reforms, infrastructure development support, and streamlined regulations. Amid global instability, these reforms are seen as a lifeline to strengthen the industry. The hospitality sector is looking forward to a budget that promotes innovation, sustainability, and a dynamic tourism ecosystem.