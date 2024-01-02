en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Indian High Court Overturns Ruling, Highlights Need for Legal Protection of Good Samaritans

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:05 am EST
Indian High Court Overturns Ruling, Highlights Need for Legal Protection of Good Samaritans

In a landmark judgment, the High Court (HC) in India has overturned a previous ruling by the Employee Compensation Commissioner, which dismissed a compensation claim by a woman after her husband, a truck driver, tragically lost his life while assisting an accident victim. The Commissioner had earlier stated that the employer and the insurer bore no responsibility as the deceased had voluntarily taken on additional risk. However, Justice Dharmesh Sharma of the HC has now reversed this decision, shedding light on the critical need for legal safeguards for ‘Good Samaritans’ who step forward to help others in dire situations.

Emphasizing Benevolence and Empathy

The court’s decision underscores the importance of benevolence and empathy as essential human attributes. Justice Sharma stressed that without the assurance of legal protection, individuals may hesitate to extend a helping hand to those in need. This hesitation could, in turn, erode the moral fabric of society.

Ruling in Favor of the Good Samaritan

The HC instructed the Commissioner to reevaluate the compensation for the claimants and decreed interim compensation of Rs 5 lakh with 12% annual interest from the date of the fatal accident in June 2018 to be awarded to the bereaved widow. The court also referenced provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and observations made by the Supreme Court that Good Samaritans should not face any form of harassment for lending aid to accident victims.

Reinforcing India’s Constitution

The HC’s stance is further bolstered by Article 51A of the Indian Constitution, which outlines fundamental duties, such as promoting welfare and observing good etiquettes and attitudes. By overturning the Commissioner’s ruling, the court has effectively acknowledged these civic duties and ensured that those who perform acts of kindness are not penalized.

0
India Society
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Garbage Accumulation in Faridabad: A Challenge for Residents

By Rafia Tasleem

Great Nicobar Project's DPR Ready for Submission: What's Next?

By Dil Bar Irshad

Jehangir Hospital Introduces Care Clinic: A New Era in Stoma Care

By Dil Bar Irshad

SMP Prepares to Submit DPR for Rs 44,000 Crore ICTP Project, Forecasts 5% Increase in Cargo Traffic

By Rafia Tasleem

Manipur Government Relaxes Curfew following Violent Incident ...
@Crime · 4 mins
Manipur Government Relaxes Curfew following Violent Incident ...
heart comment 0
Aishwarya Sharma Reveals Rekha’s Unexpected Appearance at Her Wedding

By BNN Correspondents

Aishwarya Sharma Reveals Rekha's Unexpected Appearance at Her Wedding
Maharashtra Politics: Predicted Upheaval and Power Play

By Dil Bar Irshad

Maharashtra Politics: Predicted Upheaval and Power Play
Bus Drivers’ Strike Causes Chaos in Uttar Pradesh, India

By Rafia Tasleem

Bus Drivers' Strike Causes Chaos in Uttar Pradesh, India
Anjali Arora Accuses Munawar Faruqui of Manipulation: A Shockwave in Entertainment Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Anjali Arora Accuses Munawar Faruqui of Manipulation: A Shockwave in Entertainment Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
M2MMA Charts New Course in Global Sports Entertainment with 2024 Expansion
45 seconds
M2MMA Charts New Course in Global Sports Entertainment with 2024 Expansion
New Dataset to Revolutionize Dipteran Insect Identification
46 seconds
New Dataset to Revolutionize Dipteran Insect Identification
Dhaka University Students Demand Non-Partisan Government for Upcoming Election
53 seconds
Dhaka University Students Demand Non-Partisan Government for Upcoming Election
Tragic Car Crash Claims Life of Young State Worker in Princeton
1 min
Tragic Car Crash Claims Life of Young State Worker in Princeton
Kenya Terminates Comprehensive Medical Insurance for Secondary School Students
3 mins
Kenya Terminates Comprehensive Medical Insurance for Secondary School Students
UK Government Attributes Decrease in Channel Migrant Crossings to Strategic Efforts
4 mins
UK Government Attributes Decrease in Channel Migrant Crossings to Strategic Efforts
Ryan Reynolds' Personal Call That Convinced Steven Fletcher to Join Wrexham AFC
4 mins
Ryan Reynolds' Personal Call That Convinced Steven Fletcher to Join Wrexham AFC
Clashing Ideologies in Fitness: The Pursuit of Personalized Exercise
4 mins
Clashing Ideologies in Fitness: The Pursuit of Personalized Exercise
Seth Rollins' Resilience and Austin Theory's Rise: A Tale of Two WWE Stars
4 mins
Seth Rollins' Resilience and Austin Theory's Rise: A Tale of Two WWE Stars
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app