Indian Government’s FY24 Divestment Target: A Challenge Yet to be Overcome

In an ambitious fiscal move, the Indian government had planned to raise 51,000 crore INR from the sale of its shares in public sector companies for the fiscal year 2024 (FY24). Nonetheless, as we usher in the New Year, the progress of this plan seems to be rather slow. As of January 3rd, a mere 10,050 crore INR was amassed through divestments, casting a cloud of doubt over the government’s ability to achieve its target.

Strategic Disinvestments and the Divestment Target

Despite falling short of the divestment target, the government has not stalled its ongoing strategic disinvestments. Eight such disinvestments are currently underway, including in mainstay public sector enterprises like IDBI Bank and Shipping Corp. of India. However, it is worth noting that some of these disinvestments are experiencing delays and are likely to seep into the next fiscal year.

Given the slower than expected pace of divestments, the divestment target for FY25 is expected to be scaled down. The focus, it seems, is shifting towards wrapping up the stake sales initiated in FY24. Potential disinvestments on the cards for FY25 include Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd and subsidiaries under AI Assets Holding Ltd.

Non-tax Revenue to the Rescue

While the divestment shortfall may appear as a fiscal hiccup, the Indian government appears to have a safety net in place. Anticipated higher non-tax revenue, including dividends from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and state-run banks, is expected to offset the shortfall. This additional revenue cushion is likely to help the government uphold its fiscal deficit target of 5.9% of GDP for FY24.

Interestingly, the government has already exceeded its dividend collection estimates for both FY24 and FY23, thanks to the better than expected performance of central public sector enterprises. This trend of higher than projected non-tax revenues is forecasted to continue into FY25, coupled with the expectation of expenditure remaining within budgeted limits.

Moving Forward with Disinvestments

Since 2016, the Indian government has given ‘in-principle’ approval for the strategic disinvestment of 36 public sector enterprises and government-owned companies. These approvals underscore the government’s ongoing commitment to disinvestment as a crucial fiscal strategy. While the road to achieving divestment targets may be rocky, the journey continues unabated.