Indian Government Withdraws Funding for Century-Old Science Congress: Future in Jeopardy

Following a divergence over the content of the event, the Indian government has discontinued its annual funding of the Indian Science Congress (ISC), organized by the Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA). The traditional support of Rs 5 crore, typically provided by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), was revoked in September of the previous year.

Funding Withdrawal Impacts Centennial Event

The annual ISC, a significant platform for scientists since its inception in 1914, has been put on hold. This annual gathering, typically inaugurated by the prime minister since India’s Independence, suffered a hiatus in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 108th Congress was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing. However, the 109th Congress, which was scheduled to be hosted by Lovely Professional University, has been postponed following the university’s withdrawal.

ISCA Appeals for New Hosts Amid Funding Crisis

ISCA President Arvind Saxena announced that the association is appealing for new hosts on its website. Meanwhile, the government has been promoting the India International Science Festival (IISF) since 2015, a parallel event to the ISC.

Legal Battle and Concerns Over Quality

The ISCA has lodged a lawsuit against the DST, alleging governmental interference. This move follows the DST’s claims of financial irregularities which led to the funding withdrawal. The scientific community, however, has expressed concerns over the declining quality of presentations at the Congress. Calls for reform have been largely unheeded, with recent controversies and outlandish claims overshadowing serious scientific discussion.