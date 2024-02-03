Indian Government Unveils Initiative to Bolster Real Estate, Aiming for $30 Trillion Economy by 2047

A groundbreaking initiative from the Indian government is set to empower the middle class to acquire or construct their own homes. Revealed by Manoj Joshi, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Affairs, this initiative forms part of a comprehensive strategy to invigorate the real estate sector, propelling India towards its ambitious target of becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2047. The strategy isn't confined to housing alone; it extends to urban infrastructure and planning reforms, key measures to elevate living standards, and stimulate economic growth through real estate development.

Addressing Underquoting and Advocating Transparency

At the 16th Naredco National Convention, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, broached the pressing issue of underquoting in the construction and real estate sector. This harmful practice, involving intentional low bidding during tenders, can lead to project delays and escalating costs. Kishore called for an end to this malpractice and stressed the importance of transparency for the timely completion of affordable housing projects.

Emphasis on Worker Safety and Quality Housing

In line with the budget proposals for 2023-24, Minister Kishore underscored the importance of safe, toxic-free environments for workers in the real estate sector. The government's focus on completing two crore houses within the next five years for the less privileged, with an emphasis on quality and sustainability, aligns with the construction of approximately four crore houses in both urban and rural areas.

Boosting State Property Tax and Collaboration for Urban Planning

Manoj Joshi urged Naredco to collaborate closely with the government and provide important inputs for the roadmap ahead. Joshi revealed that the central government is encouraging all states to increase state property tax, incentivizing state governments for housing and affordable housing projects.

Addressing Housing Shortages and Economic Development

In response to housing shortages, Finance Minister Sitharaman announced the allocation of an additional 20 million houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Gramin) over the next five years, highlighting the government's commitment to collaborate with states and urban local authorities to ensure a sufficient supply of affordable housing.

The housing and real estate sector in India plays a crucial role in the country's economic development. The initiatives and reforms outlined at the Naredco National Convention underscore a concerted effort to address challenges within the sector and drive sustainable growth. The emphasis on transparency, accountability, and quality in housing projects reflects a commitment to meet the immediate housing needs of the population and to ensure long-term sustainability and economic progress.