Indian Government to Extend RoDTEP Scheme to E-commerce Exports

In a significant move aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of Indian exporters on the global stage, the government has declared its intention to extend the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme to e-commerce exports. This announcement was made by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal during the unveiling of an e-commerce exports handbook crafted to aid micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in their export pursuits.

RoDTEP Scheme and its Impact

The RoDTEP scheme has been operational since January 2021 and has been designed to neutralize the impact of various duties, taxes, and other levies on exported products that are not compensated through other existing schemes. Conceived as a substitute for the erstwhile Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS), the RoDTEP offers a rebate on all such concealed taxes at every level on exported products. The scheme is governed under a budgetary framework and has a budget of Rupees 15,070 crore earmarked for FY23-24. It encompasses business-to-business exports of 10,610 products, with the rate of tax refund oscillating between 0.5% to 4.3% of the product’s value.

Extension to E-commerce Exports

The proposed extension of the scheme to e-commerce exports is anticipated to offer significant relief to exporters, thereby amplifying their competitiveness. This extension is expected to benefit $1-2 billion of exports. While a precise assessment of total e-commerce exports from India is elusive, estimates suggest that $1-1.5 billion are exported through postal and courier routes, with e-commerce platforms projecting around $7-8 billion annually via the merchandise goods route. The government has set an ambitious goal of achieving $200 billion exports through e-commerce by 2030 and is implementing changes in rules for the remittance of export proceeds and capacity building programs to facilitate this.

Timeline and Fiscal Implications

A government official, wishing to remain anonymous, stated that the notification for the scheme’s extension might take around two and a half months. The government is poised to fully utilize the allocated Rs 15,070 crore for the RoDTEP scheme in the current year, having already expended about Rs 12,000 crore.