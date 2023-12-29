en English
Business

Indian Government to Extend RoDTEP Scheme to E-commerce Exports

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:26 pm EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 10:27 pm EST
Indian Government to Extend RoDTEP Scheme to E-commerce Exports

In a significant move aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of Indian exporters on the global stage, the government has declared its intention to extend the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme to e-commerce exports. This announcement was made by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal during the unveiling of an e-commerce exports handbook crafted to aid micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in their export pursuits.

RoDTEP Scheme and its Impact

The RoDTEP scheme has been operational since January 2021 and has been designed to neutralize the impact of various duties, taxes, and other levies on exported products that are not compensated through other existing schemes. Conceived as a substitute for the erstwhile Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS), the RoDTEP offers a rebate on all such concealed taxes at every level on exported products. The scheme is governed under a budgetary framework and has a budget of Rupees 15,070 crore earmarked for FY23-24. It encompasses business-to-business exports of 10,610 products, with the rate of tax refund oscillating between 0.5% to 4.3% of the product’s value.

Extension to E-commerce Exports

The proposed extension of the scheme to e-commerce exports is anticipated to offer significant relief to exporters, thereby amplifying their competitiveness. This extension is expected to benefit $1-2 billion of exports. While a precise assessment of total e-commerce exports from India is elusive, estimates suggest that $1-1.5 billion are exported through postal and courier routes, with e-commerce platforms projecting around $7-8 billion annually via the merchandise goods route. The government has set an ambitious goal of achieving $200 billion exports through e-commerce by 2030 and is implementing changes in rules for the remittance of export proceeds and capacity building programs to facilitate this.

Timeline and Fiscal Implications

A government official, wishing to remain anonymous, stated that the notification for the scheme’s extension might take around two and a half months. The government is poised to fully utilize the allocated Rs 15,070 crore for the RoDTEP scheme in the current year, having already expended about Rs 12,000 crore.

Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

