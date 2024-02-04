Indian Government Shifts Approach to Disinvestment, Focusing on PSU Revival

The Indian government, led by Finance Secretary TV Somanathan, is standing at the cusp of a pivotal shift in its approach to disinvestment. Shaking off the tradition of using disinvestment as a tool to balance the budget, the government is expressing increased confidence in its revenue generation and expenditure control. The emphasis now is on reviving the public sector, which is increasingly gaining investor attention due to improved valuations and dividends. Consequently, the urgency to disinvest has taken a backseat.

Adopting a Broader Evaluation Strategy

Breaking away from a rigid timeline, the government is adopting a broader evaluation strategy which includes assessing the asset value, earning potential, and capacity buildup of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). This fresh approach enables the government to divest based on the economic value of PSUs, thereby selecting the most opportune times for stake sales.

A Global Economic Situation and Its Impact

Although the government has scaled back its disinvestment ambitions, this is partly due to the global economic situation affecting stake sale opportunities. Certain PSUs, however, have become more appealing to the market due to policy actions related to climate mitigation and logistics cost reduction.

Decoupling Disinvestment from Fiscal Targets

Decoupling disinvestment from fiscal targets provides the government with the flexibility to achieve better outcomes for individual PSUs. The government continues to recognize the broader benefits of disinvestment, such as enhancing competition and improving corporate governance. It aims to maintain focus on these areas even as the urgency to sell PSU stakes diminishes.