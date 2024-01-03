Indian Government Revises Quality Control Order to Boost AC Industry

India’s air conditioner industry is set to experience a significant boost following the government’s decision to introduce amendments to the Quality Control Order (QCO). The move, geared towards promoting ease of doing business, comes as a sigh of relief to many stakeholders in the industry. The QCO was first issued in December 2019 and began its effect in October the following year. However, its implementation has not been smooth sailing, prompting a review after extensive dialogue with key industry figures.

Key Changes in QCO

The modifications made to the QCO are strategic and considerate of the challenges the air conditioning and refrigeration equipment manufacturers grapple with. For starters, the QCO has temporarily removed Hermetic Compressors above 7000 W capacity for one year, a move that significantly benefits manufacturers. Additionally, the government has shown leniency towards goods imported for research and development, providing exemptions for up to 200 of such goods annually. However, the exemption comes with the caveat that these goods are not sold in the market but are instead disposed of as scrap.

Additional Exemptions

Further to the exemptions, manufacturers are allowed to exempt 6,000 hermetic compressors and heat exchangers per year for maintenance and sales. The only requirement is that manufacturers declare their old stock. This decision is seen as a direct response to the challenges AC manufacturers have been facing, including the impact of COVID-19, the alignment with the BEE energy table, the shortage of testing labs, and restrictions on international travel that affected audits.

Aiming for Quality Control

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is working closely with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), industry stakeholders, and other parties to establish a quality control regime. Their combined efforts aim to improve manufacturing quality standards, thereby enhancing the brand and value of ‘Made in India’ products. The QCO’s implementation date had been extended three times due to industry difficulties, but the latest amendments are expected to streamline implementation and support business operations.