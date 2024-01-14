Indian Government Retains Export Restrictions on Key Commodities Amid Rising Inflation

In a crucial move keeping domestic needs in mind, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has announced that the Indian government will not be lifting the export restrictions currently in place on key food commodities – wheat, rice, sugar, and onions. The decision, aimed at managing domestic demand and stabilizing prices, comes in the wake of a surge in retail inflation to 5.69 percent in December.

Implications of the Export Ban

The ongoing ban on the export of these food staples is intended to augment domestic availability and curb increasing prices. The overall consumer price index, to which food inflation contributes approximately half, has seen a stark rise. The prices of essential food items such as vegetables, pulses, spices, and fruits have witnessed a significant increase. Cereals like rice and wheat have experienced a hike of about 9.93 percent, with sugar becoming costlier by over 7 percent in the past month.

Other Significant Developments

In other news, six individuals allegedly involved in a security breach at the Parliament have been taken into judicial custody until January 27. India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, has initiated a two-day visit to Iran, which is speculated to involve discussions on bilateral relations or regional issues.

Weather and Cultural Updates

Extreme cold day conditions persist in India, which are expected to continue for the next four days, primarily impacting the northwest plains. Simultaneously, the country is celebrating traditional harvest festivals, Bhogali Bihu, and Bhogi, across various regions. In the world of sports, India is preparing to face off against Afghanistan in the second T20I of a three-match series in Indore.

CSR and Condolences

The Indian citizens Association of Nepal, in collaboration with the Embassy of India, is observing Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024 in Kathmandu. Union Minister Jitendra Singh has underscored that Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) extends beyond mere charity and philanthropy, and should be viewed as a societal duty. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the passing of the renowned classical singer, Dr. Prabha Atre.