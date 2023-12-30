en English
India

Indian Government Proposes Guidelines to Improve Railway Accessibility for Persons with Disabilities

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:43 pm EST
Indian Government Proposes Guidelines to Improve Railway Accessibility for Persons with Disabilities

In a significant step towards inclusivity, the Indian government has published draft guidelines aimed at improving the accessibility of its railway stations and on-board train facilities for persons with disabilities (PwDs). The proposal, released by the Department of the Persons with Disabilities, is currently open for public consultation until January 29, seeking comments, objections, and suggestions from the public.

Embracing Technology for Accessibility

The guidelines put forth numerous measures to enhance the user experience for PwDs. A key proposal is the integration of technology-enabled features such as text-to-speech functionality and user-friendly pictograms. The draft also calls for the development of a dedicated mobile app that would provide PwDs with all necessary information and facilities available at railway stations and on trains.

Architectural Modifications for Inclusivity

Architectural changes also find a place in the guidelines. Recommendations include the creation of accessible entry and exit points at railway stations, installation of ramps and handrails, and provision of dedicated parking areas with clear signage. The draft also emphasizes on the need for unobstructed zones on platforms, tactile guiding blocks, accessible toilets, drinking water booths, and foot-over bridges, along with accessible lifts and well-coordinated lighting systems.

Public Announcements and Staff Training

In a bid to support inclusivity, the guidelines suggest integrating announcements about PwD facilities into public announcement systems. Provisions for sign language, captioning, and digital displays have been proposed. Other proposals include standardized illuminated and Braille signage, low-height ticket counters, and railway staff trained in sign language.

Transforming Train Coaches

Furthermore, the guidelines recommend the incorporation of accessible features in new train coaches. This includes Braille coach numbers, contrasting colours, and inclusive interiors with accessible toilets and seating. Existing inspection systems will continue to monitor the implementation of PwD-friendly facilities, and new feedback mechanisms will be introduced to facilitate public engagement in improving accessibility standards.

India Transportation
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

