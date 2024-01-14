Indian Government Officials Harness Social Media for Public Service and Engagement

In a striking demonstration of public service in the digital age, government officials in India are harnessing the power of social media to engage the public, circulate information, and refute misinformation. Pioneering this trend, Supriya Sahu, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has deployed social media as an instrument for environmental conservation and public awareness.

Operation Blue Mountain: A War Against Single-use Plastic

With over 30 years of service under her belt, Sahu launched Operation Blue Mountain, a campaign targeting single-use plastic. In addition, she established the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company, stepping up the fight against environmental hazards. Using social media platforms, Sahu amplifies her cause, raising consciousness about wildlife conservation. Her posts, especially those concerning leopard conservation amidst human-animal conflict, have garnered substantial engagement, underlying the effectiveness of these platforms in shaping public opinion and conservation practices.

Railways at Your Fingertips: Ananth Rupanagudi’s Social Media Engagement

Ananth Rupanagudi, a former Deputy General Manager of Central Railways, leverages social media to offer facts about the Railways, answer queries, and address irresponsible behaviors, such as vandalizing property on trains. His posts, advocating responsible travel and discouraging unsafe practices, have attracted significant attention, demonstrating how social media can be a potent tool for information dissemination and public engagement.

Conservation Crusader: Parveen Kaswan’s Biodiversity Advocacy

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan is another notable figure using social media to foster public participation in conservation. His posts, including those featuring Forest Range Officer Dukchen Bhutia’s clean-up initiative, inspire action and awareness among the public and department officials alike, bolstering the conservation cause.

Inspiring the Next Generation: Noorul Hasan’s Social Media Mentorship

IPS officer Noorul Hasan uses social media to offer guidance and motivation to aspiring civil servants. His personal journey from a financially challenged background to a prestigious IPS officer serves as an inspiration. Through his YouTube channel, Freecademy, Hasan provides valuable insights and resources for civil services exam preparation. Beyond that, Hasan’s efforts extend to raising awareness on social issues and promoting cyber literacy. These government officials are a testament to the transformative potential of social media as an instrument for public service, education, and engagement.