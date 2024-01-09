en English
Economy

Indian Government Mulls 15%-20% Capex Hike in Upcoming Interim Budget

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:26 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 9:19 pm EST
In what could potentially be a significant boost to India’s economic growth, the Indian government is reportedly considering a 15% to 20% increase in capital expenditure (capex) for the upcoming Interim Budget, as per insider sources who disclosed this to CNBC-TV18. This potential hike in capex comes at a crucial juncture when global economies are seeking strategies to rebound from the debilitating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and surmount various macroeconomic challenges.

Commitment to Stimulate Economic Growth

The Indian government had previously allocated a sum of 7.5 lakh crore rupees for capex in the fiscal year 2023, which reflects a substantial increase over past years. The contemplation of a further increase in capex for the next fiscal year is indicative of the government’s firm commitment to enhancing public investment to stimulate economic growth.

Significance of Capital Expenditure

Capital expenditure is a critical component of a country’s budget as it involves investment in key development projects. These projects can create jobs, boost productivity, and pave the way for sustainable long-term growth. The government’s capex typically focuses on infrastructure, strategic ministries, and driving growth and employment. In particular, road infrastructure and railways are expected to witness significant fund allocation.

Implications for Industries and Defense

Moreover, the potential increase in capex can have far-reaching implications for various sectors, including manufacturing industries and defense. A hike in capex could spur growth in these sectors, leading to increased productivity and employment. The modernization of defense infrastructure is also expected to benefit from enhanced capital expenditure.

The final decision on the exact increase in capex is yet to be made. However, the consideration of such a substantial rise signals the government’s proactive and forward-looking approach to economic planning and recovery from the impacts of the pandemic.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

