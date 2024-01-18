en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Indian Government May Extend PLI Scheme to Boost Employment and Manufacturing

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
Indian Government May Extend PLI Scheme to Boost Employment and Manufacturing

In a move poised to reinvigorate India’s manufacturing sector, the Indian government is contemplating an extension of its Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. Deloitte’s recent analysis indicates that the upcoming interim Budget may see the inclusion of more employment-generating sectors such as garments, jewellery, and handicrafts under the PLI scheme. As it stands, the PLI scheme spans 14 sectors and is strategically designed to attract investments, enhance manufacturing efficiency, and elevate Indian companies to international competitiveness.

Impressive Trajectory of the PLI Scheme

The PLI scheme, announced in 2021, has made significant strides in drawing investments and invigorating the manufacturing sector. The scheme has attracted over Rs 1.03 lakh crore of investment, translating to Rs 8.61 lakh crore in production/sales and the creation of over 6.78 lakh jobs. The government has already disbursed Rs 4,415 crore under the PLI schemes for eight sectors till October in this fiscal year, covering areas such as Large-Scale Electronics Manufacturing, IT Hardware, Bulk Drugs, Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Telecom & Networking Products, Food Processing, and Drones and Drone Components.

Expanding the PLI Scheme

Given its proven efficacy, the proposal to extend the PLI scheme to sectors like garments, jewellery, and handicrafts holds promise. These sectors are known to be significant employment generators, and their inclusion under the PLI scheme could turbocharge job creation and stimulate manufacturing demand. Furthermore, the expansion of the PLI scheme is being viewed as a potential strategy to tackle inflation and boost consumption demand, particularly in the context of rural income.

Deloitte’s Recommendations

Deloitte’s Budget expectations report offers insightful suggestions for further enhancements of the PLI scheme. The global consulting firm recommends including sectors such as chemicals and services in the PLI scheme. It also proposes extending PLI schemes to space tech startups to encourage local manufacturing and capacity building. Higher spending on rural infrastructure and incentives for cash flow improvement are also cited as potentially beneficial measures.

The interim Budget for 2023-24, set to be presented on February 1, could potentially be a turning point in India’s manufacturing landscape, with the expected expansion of the PLI scheme playing a significant role.

0
Business Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
5 mins ago
Indiana DOR to Begin Accepting 2024 Individual Income Tax Filings from January 29
The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) has issued a statement announcing the commencement of the 2024 individual income tax filing season. Aligning with the Internal Revenue Service’s date, the DOR will begin accepting tax filings from January 29, 2024. Advocacy for Electronic Filing and Online Payments In a bid to enhance efficiency and accuracy, the
Indiana DOR to Begin Accepting 2024 Individual Income Tax Filings from January 29
The Triumph of a Skeptic: How Goverdhan Gajjala Won the US Investing Championship
15 mins ago
The Triumph of a Skeptic: How Goverdhan Gajjala Won the US Investing Championship
Cirrus Aircraft's Innovations Transform the Small Aircraft Industry
17 mins ago
Cirrus Aircraft's Innovations Transform the Small Aircraft Industry
Enterprise Products Partners: A Reliable Option in the Energy Sector
7 mins ago
Enterprise Products Partners: A Reliable Option in the Energy Sector
Ohio Resident Hits the Jackpot with $50,000 Lottery Win
8 mins ago
Ohio Resident Hits the Jackpot with $50,000 Lottery Win
Better Business Bureau Unveils Top 2023 Scams: A Call for Vigilance
12 mins ago
Better Business Bureau Unveils Top 2023 Scams: A Call for Vigilance
Latest Headlines
World News
Leeds United's Financial Power: A Comparative Look at Championship Squad Values
53 seconds
Leeds United's Financial Power: A Comparative Look at Championship Squad Values
Portsmouth FC's Patient Approach to January Transfer Window
56 seconds
Portsmouth FC's Patient Approach to January Transfer Window
Om Birla Emphasizes Constitutional Pillars & Parliamentary Decorum at MLAs Orientation Programme
1 min
Om Birla Emphasizes Constitutional Pillars & Parliamentary Decorum at MLAs Orientation Programme
Ghanaian Footballer Daniel Amartey's Sudden Instagram Purge Raises Questions
1 min
Ghanaian Footballer Daniel Amartey's Sudden Instagram Purge Raises Questions
Unpredictability Reigns in SuperMotocross World Championship
2 mins
Unpredictability Reigns in SuperMotocross World Championship
Ding Junhui to Face Ronnie O'Sullivan in World Grand Prix Semi-Finals: A Riveting Rematch
3 mins
Ding Junhui to Face Ronnie O'Sullivan in World Grand Prix Semi-Finals: A Riveting Rematch
Micah Parsons Retaliates Against Skip Bayless' Criticism Following Cowboys' Loss
3 mins
Micah Parsons Retaliates Against Skip Bayless' Criticism Following Cowboys' Loss
15 Years On: The Legacy and Impact of Barack Obama's Historic Inauguration
3 mins
15 Years On: The Legacy and Impact of Barack Obama's Historic Inauguration
Crewe Alexandra's Victory over Barrow Tightens League Two Promotion Race
4 mins
Crewe Alexandra's Victory over Barrow Tightens League Two Promotion Race
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
4 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
6 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
6 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
6 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
6 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
6 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
6 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
7 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app