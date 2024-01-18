Indian Government May Extend PLI Scheme to Boost Employment and Manufacturing

In a move poised to reinvigorate India’s manufacturing sector, the Indian government is contemplating an extension of its Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. Deloitte’s recent analysis indicates that the upcoming interim Budget may see the inclusion of more employment-generating sectors such as garments, jewellery, and handicrafts under the PLI scheme. As it stands, the PLI scheme spans 14 sectors and is strategically designed to attract investments, enhance manufacturing efficiency, and elevate Indian companies to international competitiveness.

Impressive Trajectory of the PLI Scheme

The PLI scheme, announced in 2021, has made significant strides in drawing investments and invigorating the manufacturing sector. The scheme has attracted over Rs 1.03 lakh crore of investment, translating to Rs 8.61 lakh crore in production/sales and the creation of over 6.78 lakh jobs. The government has already disbursed Rs 4,415 crore under the PLI schemes for eight sectors till October in this fiscal year, covering areas such as Large-Scale Electronics Manufacturing, IT Hardware, Bulk Drugs, Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Telecom & Networking Products, Food Processing, and Drones and Drone Components.

Expanding the PLI Scheme

Given its proven efficacy, the proposal to extend the PLI scheme to sectors like garments, jewellery, and handicrafts holds promise. These sectors are known to be significant employment generators, and their inclusion under the PLI scheme could turbocharge job creation and stimulate manufacturing demand. Furthermore, the expansion of the PLI scheme is being viewed as a potential strategy to tackle inflation and boost consumption demand, particularly in the context of rural income.

Deloitte’s Recommendations

Deloitte’s Budget expectations report offers insightful suggestions for further enhancements of the PLI scheme. The global consulting firm recommends including sectors such as chemicals and services in the PLI scheme. It also proposes extending PLI schemes to space tech startups to encourage local manufacturing and capacity building. Higher spending on rural infrastructure and incentives for cash flow improvement are also cited as potentially beneficial measures.

The interim Budget for 2023-24, set to be presented on February 1, could potentially be a turning point in India’s manufacturing landscape, with the expected expansion of the PLI scheme playing a significant role.