Indian Government Introduces Measures to Stabilize Rice Market Amid Rising Prices

In an effort to stabilize the rice market and tackle rising inflation, the Indian government has mandated all rice wholesalers, retailers, and processors to disclose their stock holdings starting next Friday. This directive encompasses all categories of rice, including basmati, non-basmati, parboiled, and broken rice.

Addressing Hoarding Concerns

With rice prices soaring by 14.5 percent year-on-year, the move is aimed at addressing concerns over potential hoarding. Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary Department of Food and Public, has indicated that the government might even consider setting stock limits if necessary. This strategic decision reflects the government's commitment to prevent unscrupulous speculation and regulate the market effectively.

'Bharat Rice' to Combat Inflation

To further control prices, the government has begun the retail sale of 'Bharat Rice' to general consumers. They have allocated five lakh metric tonnes of rice for retail sale under the 'Bharat Rice' brand and fixed the retail price at a maximum of 29 rupees per kilogram. This initiative is particularly focused on areas where prices exceed the national average.

Export Restrictions and Duties

Furthermore, in a move aimed at protecting domestic prices and ensuring food security, the government banned the export of non-basmati white rice in July, with some exceptions for specific countries based on their food security needs. India has also imposed export restrictions and duties on rice, including a minimum floor price on basmati rice exports and a 20% export duty on parboiled rice until March 31, 2024. These measures will ensure domestic availability and regulate rice prices, reflecting the Indian government's commitment to food security and price stability.