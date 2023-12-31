en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Indian Government Flags Off New Vande Bharat Trains in Southern Region

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:49 am EST
Indian Government Flags Off New Vande Bharat Trains in Southern Region

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) of India has virtually flagged off new Vande Bharat trains in the southern region of the country. This is part of the nation’s ongoing mission to modernize its railway network and enhance the travel experience for its citizens. The Vande Bharat trains, known for their high speed and contemporary amenities, are a significant upgrade from the traditional trains in the Indian Railways fleet.

Boosting Connectivity and Economic Activities

The introduction of these trains in the south aims to reduce travel time, improve connectivity, and stimulate economic activities in the region. The virtual flag-off ceremony signifies the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and transportation services across India. The deployment of Vande Bharat trains is expected to have a positive impact on the tourism industry and provide a more comfortable and efficient mode of transportation for commuters and travelers.

Vande Bharat Fleet and Operations

As of now, there are 41 Vande Bharat trains in service, including sixteen 16-car services and twenty-five 8-car services. The government had an initial target of 75 Vande Bharat services by August 2023, which was later extended to August 2024, with specific exceptions for certain routes on Thursdays and Tuesdays.

New Routes and Features

Among the new additions to this fleet is the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express that connects Jalna with Maharashtra’s capital. The train has begun its inaugural run from Jalna, reaching Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai. It is the fifth Vande Bharat service to run from Mumbai and the seventh in Maharashtra. The Vande Bharat Express train was also launched in South India, connecting Mangaluru Central Railway Station and Madgaon Junction. The train offers better ride comfort and faster acceleration at 160kmph, with features such as reclining seats, fire safety, and CCTV surveillance. The train will operate on all days except Thursdays and takes 4 hours 45 minutes to cover 319 km between Mangaluru and Madgaon. The fare for a chair car is Rs 985 per ticket and Rs 1,955 for an executive chair car.

0
India Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Entertainment Roundup: From Bollywood to K-drama, Highlights of the Week

By BNN Correspondents

AI's Pivotal Role in India's Economic Growth: A Projection to 2035

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Supreme Court Translates Over 31,000 Judgments into Scheduled Languages in 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

Mumbai Real Estate Market Witnesses a Resurgence with a Spike in Property Registrations in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case ...
@Crime · 4 mins
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case ...
heart comment 0
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Year in Review: India’s Milestones under Modi in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Year in Review: India's Milestones under Modi in 2023
2023: A Year of Climate Extremes and Climate Action in India

By Dil Bar Irshad

2023: A Year of Climate Extremes and Climate Action in India
Delaware Supreme Court Revives Shareholder Suit Against AmerisourceBergen

By Rafia Tasleem

Delaware Supreme Court Revives Shareholder Suit Against AmerisourceBergen
Latest Headlines
World News
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Powder Amid Bacterial Contamination Concerns
42 seconds
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Powder Amid Bacterial Contamination Concerns
St. Thomas University's 'A Winter's Play': Challenging Stereotypes in Sports and Aging
50 seconds
St. Thomas University's 'A Winter's Play': Challenging Stereotypes in Sports and Aging
Delayed Childbirth in Singapore: A Potential Rise in Premature Births
59 seconds
Delayed Childbirth in Singapore: A Potential Rise in Premature Births
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham
3 mins
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact
3 mins
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
5 mins
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
5 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr
6 mins
Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr
Year in Review: India's Milestones under Modi in 2023
6 mins
Year in Review: India's Milestones under Modi in 2023
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
5 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
20 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app