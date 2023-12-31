Indian Government Flags Off New Vande Bharat Trains in Southern Region

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) of India has virtually flagged off new Vande Bharat trains in the southern region of the country. This is part of the nation’s ongoing mission to modernize its railway network and enhance the travel experience for its citizens. The Vande Bharat trains, known for their high speed and contemporary amenities, are a significant upgrade from the traditional trains in the Indian Railways fleet.

Boosting Connectivity and Economic Activities

The introduction of these trains in the south aims to reduce travel time, improve connectivity, and stimulate economic activities in the region. The virtual flag-off ceremony signifies the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and transportation services across India. The deployment of Vande Bharat trains is expected to have a positive impact on the tourism industry and provide a more comfortable and efficient mode of transportation for commuters and travelers.

Vande Bharat Fleet and Operations

As of now, there are 41 Vande Bharat trains in service, including sixteen 16-car services and twenty-five 8-car services. The government had an initial target of 75 Vande Bharat services by August 2023, which was later extended to August 2024, with specific exceptions for certain routes on Thursdays and Tuesdays.

New Routes and Features

Among the new additions to this fleet is the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express that connects Jalna with Maharashtra’s capital. The train has begun its inaugural run from Jalna, reaching Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai. It is the fifth Vande Bharat service to run from Mumbai and the seventh in Maharashtra. The Vande Bharat Express train was also launched in South India, connecting Mangaluru Central Railway Station and Madgaon Junction. The train offers better ride comfort and faster acceleration at 160kmph, with features such as reclining seats, fire safety, and CCTV surveillance. The train will operate on all days except Thursdays and takes 4 hours 45 minutes to cover 319 km between Mangaluru and Madgaon. The fare for a chair car is Rs 985 per ticket and Rs 1,955 for an executive chair car.