en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Indian Government Extends Deadline for Pension Calculations on Higher Wages

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
Indian Government Extends Deadline for Pension Calculations on Higher Wages

In the wake of a Supreme Court order in November 2022, the Indian Union government has announced an extension for the submission of wage details for pension calculations on higher wages. The new deadline is now set for May 31, 2024, extending the initial timeline by five months. This decision has been taken in light of over 3.6 lakh applications still pending with employers, requiring due diligence and time for processing.

The Unfolding of Events

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had launched an online facility for submission of applications for Validation of Option or Joint Options for pension on higher wages on February 26, 2023. Initially, the deadline for the facility was May 3, 2023. However, upon receiving numerous requests from eligible pensioners and members, it was subsequently extended to June 26, 2023, ensuring a full four-month period for application submission.

Volume of Applications and Further Extension

As of July 11, 2023, the EPFO had received an astounding total of 17.49 lakh applications from pensioners. Despite the extended deadline, more than 3.6 lakh applications remained pending with employers. This delay was primarily due to the intricate process involved in validating the option or joint options for pension on higher wages. The Indian Union government, recognizing the enormity of pending applications and the need for adequate processing time, has now further extended the deadline to May 31, 2024.

Implications for Employers and Pensioners

The extension aims to provide employers with sufficient time to process the wage details necessary for pension calculations. This measure ensures a fair opportunity for all eligible pensioners to benefit from the Supreme Court order. It also signifies the government’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of its pensioners, offering them an opportunity to opt for pensions on higher wages. The latest extension is a testament to the government’s responsiveness to the needs and concerns of both employers and employees, striking a balance between administrative efficiency and individual benefits.

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
27 seconds ago
Stock Market Dips Amid Anticipation of US Federal Reserve's Interest Rate Outlook
On January 3, the stock market experienced a downturn for the second consecutive day, with all eyes on the US Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate outlook. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes, due to be released later this week, are eagerly anticipated by investors worldwide. In addition, traders are closely watching the quarterly results
Stock Market Dips Amid Anticipation of US Federal Reserve's Interest Rate Outlook
EchoStar Challenges FCC's Spectrum Rules, Targets SpaceX and T-Mobile
3 mins ago
EchoStar Challenges FCC's Spectrum Rules, Targets SpaceX and T-Mobile
The Birdie Lounge: A Revolutionary Golfing Experience
3 mins ago
The Birdie Lounge: A Revolutionary Golfing Experience
Unveiling Consumer Trends: MRF Announces New Data Release
2 mins ago
Unveiling Consumer Trends: MRF Announces New Data Release
Fluctuating Day for Datadog Inc in Recent Trading Session
3 mins ago
Fluctuating Day for Datadog Inc in Recent Trading Session
Adam Mitchell Promoted to Genie Dealer Manager for the UK, Ireland, Denmark, and Iceland
3 mins ago
Adam Mitchell Promoted to Genie Dealer Manager for the UK, Ireland, Denmark, and Iceland
Latest Headlines
World News
Chris Christie Rejects Idea of Pardoning Donald Trump
32 seconds
Chris Christie Rejects Idea of Pardoning Donald Trump
Urgent Medical Device Correction Notice Issued by ROi CPS Amidst Regulatory Amendments and Vaccine Concerns
1 min
Urgent Medical Device Correction Notice Issued by ROi CPS Amidst Regulatory Amendments and Vaccine Concerns
Indonesia Sets Excise Tax Revenue Target for Sugar-Sweetened Beverages in 2024
2 mins
Indonesia Sets Excise Tax Revenue Target for Sugar-Sweetened Beverages in 2024
Taylor Steele: The Skater Behind Rapunzel in Disney on Ice's 'Into the Magic'
2 mins
Taylor Steele: The Skater Behind Rapunzel in Disney on Ice's 'Into the Magic'
Recall Issued for Nurse Assist Sterile 0.9% Normal Saline Over Sterility Concerns
2 mins
Recall Issued for Nurse Assist Sterile 0.9% Normal Saline Over Sterility Concerns
Ginger Zee Triumphantly Returns to Work After Holiday Illness
3 mins
Ginger Zee Triumphantly Returns to Work After Holiday Illness
Louisville Cardinals Eyeing Talented Transfer Peny Boone
3 mins
Louisville Cardinals Eyeing Talented Transfer Peny Boone
The Birdie Lounge: A Revolutionary Golfing Experience
3 mins
The Birdie Lounge: A Revolutionary Golfing Experience
Healthcare Firm Recalls Saline Solution and Insight Pharmaceuticals Recalls Pain Reliever: Safety Measures and Advocacy Highlighted
3 mins
Healthcare Firm Recalls Saline Solution and Insight Pharmaceuticals Recalls Pain Reliever: Safety Measures and Advocacy Highlighted
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app