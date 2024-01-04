Indian Government Extends Deadline for Pension Calculations on Higher Wages

In the wake of a Supreme Court order in November 2022, the Indian Union government has announced an extension for the submission of wage details for pension calculations on higher wages. The new deadline is now set for May 31, 2024, extending the initial timeline by five months. This decision has been taken in light of over 3.6 lakh applications still pending with employers, requiring due diligence and time for processing.

The Unfolding of Events

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had launched an online facility for submission of applications for Validation of Option or Joint Options for pension on higher wages on February 26, 2023. Initially, the deadline for the facility was May 3, 2023. However, upon receiving numerous requests from eligible pensioners and members, it was subsequently extended to June 26, 2023, ensuring a full four-month period for application submission.

Volume of Applications and Further Extension

As of July 11, 2023, the EPFO had received an astounding total of 17.49 lakh applications from pensioners. Despite the extended deadline, more than 3.6 lakh applications remained pending with employers. This delay was primarily due to the intricate process involved in validating the option or joint options for pension on higher wages. The Indian Union government, recognizing the enormity of pending applications and the need for adequate processing time, has now further extended the deadline to May 31, 2024.

Implications for Employers and Pensioners

The extension aims to provide employers with sufficient time to process the wage details necessary for pension calculations. This measure ensures a fair opportunity for all eligible pensioners to benefit from the Supreme Court order. It also signifies the government’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of its pensioners, offering them an opportunity to opt for pensions on higher wages. The latest extension is a testament to the government’s responsiveness to the needs and concerns of both employers and employees, striking a balance between administrative efficiency and individual benefits.