Indian Government Elevates 30 Officers in Information Service Group 'A'

In a significant move, the Indian Government has elevated 30 officers from the Junior Administrative Grade (Joint Directors) to the Junior Administrative Grade (Directors) (Non-Functional Selection Grade) within the Indian Information Service Group 'A'. The promotions come in line with the 7th Central Pay Commission's (CPC) New Pay Matrix at pay level 13.

Advertisment

Key Promotions

The list of promotees is adorned with notable names, including Ghulam Abbas, the Head of the Central Bureau of Communication for Jammu & Kashmir and the Ladakh Regional Office, and PIB Jammu. The elevation list, issued by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), carries a diverse range of officers from different regions and departments.

Wide-ranging elevations

Advertisment

Other officers achieving the career milestone hail from various corners of India. Among them are Amit Kumar from New Delhi, Rajith Chandran M.R. from New Delhi, V. Parvathy from Thiruvananthapuram, and Neha Jalali from Delhi. Their current positions span across Press Information Bureau offices, Doordarshan News, All India Radio, and other governmental communication departments across India.

Future implications

These promotions are expected to bring a new dynamism into the Indian Information Service, infusing it with fresh ideas and perspectives. With professionals from a wide array of backgrounds and regions, the service is poised to enhance its outreach and impact, reflecting the diverse fabric of India.