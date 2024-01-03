en English
Business

Indian Government Eases SEZ IT Hardware Transfer Rules

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
Indian Government Eases SEZ IT Hardware Transfer Rules

The Indian government, in a landmark move, has eased restrictions on the transfer of used IT hardware such as laptops and desktops from Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA). The change in regulations aims to simplify the process for companies to repurpose their IT hardware within India, fostering an environment conducive to technological growth and sustainability.

Regulatory Adjustment by the DGFT

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has issued a notification permitting companies to move their used IT assets, including laptops, desktops, monitors, and printers, from SEZs to DTAs without the need for a license. This exemption is only applicable if the IT equipment has been utilized within the SEZ units for at least two years and is not older than five years from the manufacturing date. The move is expected to streamline import operations without disrupting market dynamics or introducing excessive bureaucratic hurdles.

Impact of the New Regulations

The relaxing of these regulations is seen as a major step towards facilitating smoother transfer of IT hardware within the country. SEZs, being treated as foreign territory for customs laws, necessitated a license for transferring goods to the DTA, which was akin to importing them. With the new rules, companies can now shift their used IT assets from SEZs to DTAs for further use in their operations within the DTA, without the need for a license.

Implications for Indian Companies

This regulatory adjustment is likely to provide a significant boost to Indian companies that operate both within SEZs and DTAs. Now, they can efficiently repurpose their IT assets, enhancing operational efficiency and contributing to a more sustainable business model. However, the import of any used IT assets failing to meet the specified criteria will still require a license for restricted import, ensuring a balanced approach to this regulatory easing.

Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

