Business

Indian Government Earns Rs 1,163 Crore from Scrap Sales: Equivalent to Two ISRO Missions Budget

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:35 am EST
Indian Government Earns Rs 1,163 Crore from Scrap Sales: Equivalent to Two ISRO Missions Budget

In an unprecedented feat, the Indian government has garnered a substantial revenue of Rs 1,163 crore since October 2021 through the sale of scrap materials. This amount, surprisingly, equals the budget earmarked for two missions of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 lunar exploration initiative. The initiative to clean out redundant and obsolete items from central government offices was kick-started in October, yielding an impressive Rs 557 crore within the month.

Efficiency in Scrap Disposal

The campaign primarily targeted the elimination of approximately 96 lakh physical files that had accumulated over the years, freeing nearly 355 lakh square feet of space. The disposed items ranged from old files to deprecated office equipment and out-of-service vehicles. This decisive action is part of a broader objective to streamline government operations, enhance efficiency, and eradicate unnecessary clutter.

Role of MSTC Limited

MSTC Limited, a Mini Ratna Category-I PSU under the Ministry of Steel, played a crucial role in this initiative. Established on September 9, 1964, with a modest investment of Rs 6 lakh, MSTC Limited has grown to provide e-auction/e-sale and e-procurement services to government departments and PSUs. The company has also ventured into the recycling sector with a joint venture for an auto shredding plant in India. It boasts of a subsidiary, Ferro Scrap Nigam Limited (FSNL).

Impact and Significance

The revenue figure from the sale of scrap underscores the importance of the government’s cleanliness programme, led by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances. The initiative not only promotes a cleaner work environment but also converts waste into wealth, contributing significantly to the government’s coffers. The success of this initiative is a testament to the potential of efficient resource management in government operations.

Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

