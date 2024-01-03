Indian Government Cancels Privatisation of Salem Steel Plant: A Blow to Disinvestment Plans

In a significant turn of events, the Indian government has called off the privatisation of the Salem Steel Plant (SSP), a subsidiary of the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL). This marks the third instance of the government retreating from its intent to privatise SAIL units. Earlier decisions to privatise the Alloys Steels Plant (ASP) in Durgapur in 2019 and the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISP) in Bhadravati, Karnataka in 2022, were also put on hold.

The Privatisation Journey and Its Abrupt End

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had initially greenlit the strategic sale of these units in 2018. SAIL had subsequently invited global Expressions of Interest (EoIs) for SSP on July 4, 2019. This resulted in multiple EoIs being received and bidders being shortlisted. However, the lack of further interest from these shortlisted bidders led to the termination of the transaction. The decision to annul the current EoI and terminate the transaction was approved by an Empowered Group of Ministers.

Impact on Disinvestment Targets

The Indian government had set a target to raise Rs 51,000 crore through CPSE disinvestment and strategic sales in the current fiscal year. However, this decision might put a dent in those plans as the government has only managed to collect Rs 10,052 crore so far. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) communicated this decision on its website.

Repeated Retreat from Privatisation

This latest development underscores a trend of the government backtracking from privatising SAIL units due to a lack of interest from bidders. It raises questions about the future of privatisation plans for public sector units (PSUs) in India and the feasibility of meeting disinvestment targets.