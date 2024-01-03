Indian Government Cancels Divestment Process Amid Lack of Bidder Interest

In a significant development, the Government of India has decided to terminate the current transaction process for its divestment strategy. This decision was influenced by the lack of interest displayed by the shortlisted bidders, despite having initially received multiple Expressions of Interest (EoIs). The cancellation marks a step back in the government’s broader public sector enterprise (PSE) divestment strategy.

Unsuccessful Divestment Attempts

The divestment process encountered roadblocks when the shortlisted bidders for the privatisation of SAIL’s Salem Steel Plant (SSP) showed an unwillingness to proceed further with the transaction. Due to this lack of interest, the government has decided to annul the current EoI. This is not the first time such a situation has arisen. Previously, the government had to call off the sale process of the Alloys Steels Plant (ASP) in 2019 and terminate the strategic sale of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISP) in 2022, citing similar reasons.

Alternative Mechanism’s Role

The decision to terminate the current transaction was taken following the approval from the Alternative Mechanism—an Empowered Group of Ministers. The disinvestment process had reportedly reached stage II, where buyers were expected to visit the site. However, this visit never transpired due to the Tamil Nadu government’s failure to create a secure environment for investors. This situation was outlined in an internal note from the Ministry, which highlighted the need for the state government to extend security for facilitating site visits by prospective bidders.

Implications of the Termination

The termination of this transaction is a setback for the government’s efforts to divest its stake in public assets. It raises questions about the effectiveness of the government’s PSE divestment strategy and the future of such endeavors. This development is particularly significant given the government’s ambitious disinvestment target and its role in bolstering the economy. The government’s decision also reflects the ongoing challenges in the global market and the broader implications for stakeholders and potential investors.