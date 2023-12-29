Indian Government Boosts E-commerce Exports with RoDTEP Scheme Extension

The Indian government, in a significant move to invigorate the export sector, has announced the extension of the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme to e-commerce exporters. This decision, revealed by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, is expected to bolster the competitiveness of e-commerce exports and provide an even ground for exporters in the global market.

Boosting E-commerce Exports

The extension of the RoDTEP scheme to e-commerce exports is a strategic move by the government to bolster small and medium scale sectors. This initiative is believed to amplify the reach of government schemes, aiming to achieve the target of $1 trillion merchandise exports by 2030. At present, India’s e-commerce exports stand between $1-1.5 billion out of the total $420 billion, while China’s e-commerce exports are close to $300 billion annually, and global cross-border e-commerce is about $800 billion annually.

Addressing Geopolitical Concerns

In the face of geopolitical concerns in the West and a property crisis in China, India’s goods exports have been under pressure. The extension of the RoDTEP scheme to e-commerce exporters could be seen as a move to counter these challenges and enhance the robustness of India’s export sector.

Enlightening MSMEs

Concurrently, the government has launched an e-commerce export handbook for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). This handbook aims to increase awareness about e-commerce exports and guide MSMEs in availing the benefits of government schemes.

In conclusion, the extension of the RoDTEP scheme to e-commerce exporters is a promising development for India’s export sector. This move, combined with the launch of the e-commerce export handbook for MSMEs, could potentially expand the horizon of e-commerce exports and cement India’s position in the global export market.