Business

Indian Government Approves Coal India’s Plan to Establish Two Thermal Power Plants

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
Indian Government Approves Coal India's Plan to Establish Two Thermal Power Plants

Coal India Limited (CIL), the state-run coal mining giant, has received approval from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) to establish two supercritical thermal power plants, marking a significant stride in India’s energy infrastructure development. The CCEA, headed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has endorsed the proposal of equity investments by CIL’s subsidiaries South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), enabling a total investment of Rs 21,547 crore.

Meeting the Rising Power Demand

With India’s power demand surging year after year and an anticipated peak power demand of 256 GW by 2024-25, the government is keen on bolstering the power generation capacity. The proposed power plants will be strategically located close to pitheads, contributing significantly to meet this growing demand.

Details of the Projects

SECL, in collaboration with Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Co Ltd (MPPGCL), will establish a 660 MW thermal power plant in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district. The venture will see SECL investing Rs 823 crore for a 49% stake. On the other hand, MCL, through its subsidiary Mahanadi Basin Power Ltd (MBPL), plans to set up a 1,600 MW (2×800 MW) super-critical thermal power plant in Odisha’s Sundargarh District. MCL will contribute Rs 4,784 crore in equity for this venture.

Unprecedented Investment Authorization

The CCEA has also given the green light to CIL to invest beyond 30% of its net worth in these projects, an unprecedented move indicating the importance the government places on these ventures. The establishments will not only enhance India’s power generation capacity but also serve as a significant step towards meeting the country’s escalating power demand.

0
Business Energy India
author

Rafia Tasleem

