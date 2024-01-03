Indian Garment Exporters Face Uncertainty as Crucial RoSCTL Scheme Nears Expiration

Amidst the turbulence of a global pandemic and economic uncertainties, the Indian government’s Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) scheme has emerged as a lifeline for the country’s garment and home furnishing exporters. Offering rebates on a spectrum of central and state taxes for outward shipments, the initiative has been instrumental in fortifying the sector’s competitiveness on a global scale. However, with the scheme set to expire in March 2024, the future remains uncertain.

A Crucial Support Amidst Global Challenges

RoSCTL provides rebates on a variety of taxes. These include VAT on fuel for transportation, mandi tax, duty of electricity, stamp duty on export documents, and embedded SGST and CGST on inputs such as pesticides and fertilisers used in raw cotton production. The scheme also covers central excise duty on fuel for transportation and CGST and compensation cess on coal used for electricity production. The maximum rebate rates under this scheme are 6.05% for apparel and 8.2% for made-ups, including home textiles products.

The initiative has stood as a bulwark during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping Indian exporters navigate the choppy waters of global economic challenges. These include the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts, which have further destabilised an already shaky international market.

Uncertainty Ahead

Despite the support provided by RoSCTL, its looming expiration in March 2024 has cast a shadow over the future. The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), representing the interests of Indian garment exporters, has implored the government to extend the scheme for three more years. The plea underscores the pivotal role of RoSCTL in a market grappling with low sentiment and recessionary trends, particularly within the US and EU markets, which form a significant chunk of India’s export destinations.

Resilience and Growth

Despite these adversities, the Indian garment industry has shown remarkable resilience. In the financial year 2022, India’s textile and apparel exports stood at $44.4 billion, marking a year-on-year increase of 41%. Projections suggest that the industry is poised to reach a staggering $209 billion by 2029. A testament to this robust growth is N Chandran’s Eastman Exports, which began as a humble startup and has evolved into a vertically integrated behemoth in the garment industry.

Eastman Exports, with an impressive turnover of over Rs 1,400 crore and a workforce of over 16,000, stands as a beacon of success within the industry. While primarily serving international markets, particularly the US, Europe, and the UK, the company also recognises the potential of domestic growth. As the Indian garment industry stands at the threshold of change, the continuation of supportive measures like the RoSCTL scheme will play a pivotal role in shaping its future trajectory.