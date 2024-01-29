Indian Foreign Secretary Visits Bhutan Amidst Crucial Boundary Talks with China

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra from India has embarked on a crucial three-day visit to Bhutan amidst ongoing boundary negotiations between Bhutan and China. The visit, which spans from January 29 to 31, marks the first high-level exchange since the formation of Bhutan's new government under People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Tshering Tobgay.

High-Level Meetings

During his stay, Kwatra is expected to meet with Bhutanese Royalty including His Majesty, the King, and other top officials including the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. This visit underscores the tradition of high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, two neighboring countries that have always maintained warm diplomatic relations.

The Context of the Visit

The context of the visit is significant due to the implications of the resolution of the boundary dispute between Bhutan and China for India's security interests. The strategic Doklam tri-junction is particularly of concern for India. In 2017, the Doklam plateau became a flashpoint as Indian and Chinese forces faced off for 73 days over China's construction attempts in an area claimed by Bhutan, an issue that was supported by India.

Bhutan-China Boundary Talks

Previously, Bhutanese Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi had engaged in discussions towards an early settlement of the boundary issue. In October 2021, Bhutan and China signed a 'three-step roadmap' agreement to accelerate the boundary dispute resolution process. India closely monitors these developments due to its significant security stakes in the region.