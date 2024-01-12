Indian Firms Win Contracts to Establish Electrolyser Manufacturing Units for Green Hydrogen Production

India is set to make significant strides in the green hydrogen sector, with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) announcing the awardees of contracts to establish electrolyser manufacturing units. Adani New Industries, L&T Electrolysers, and Gensol Engineering lead the pack in a move that is expected to bolster the production of green hydrogen, a clean energy source.

Transitioning to Green Energy

Electrolysers, the critical components in green hydrogen production, work by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable energy sources such as solar or wind power. The establishment of these manufacturing units is a significant step in India’s commitment to increase its green energy capacities and reduce its carbon footprint.

Self-Reliance in Energy Production

The move aligns with the Indian government’s push for self-reliance in energy production. It is part of a broader global effort to transition towards more sustainable energy systems. With the development of a domestic electrolyser manufacturing industry, India is expected not only to meet local demand but also to position itself as a key player in the global green hydrogen economy.

Adani New Industries Takes the Lead

Among the contract winners, Adani New Industries, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, has secured a significant Letter of Award (LoA) from SECI for setting up a manufacturing capacity of 198.5 MW/annum in India. The LoA is part of the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition Scheme (Tranche-I), a production-linked incentive scheme for electrolyser manufacturing. The company is expected to establish an alkaline electrolysers facility under bucket-II, leveraging indigenous technology, with a maximum incentive allocated over five years set at ₹293.78 crore.