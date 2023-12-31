en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Indian Fashion’s Global Ascendancy: A Look Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:46 am EST
Indian Fashion’s Global Ascendancy: A Look Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024

A monumental year for Indian fashion, 2023 marked an era of global recognition and evolution, with Indian designers and their creations taking centre stage at renowned global fashion platforms. Gaurav Gupta’s debut at Paris Couture Week and Falguni and Shane Peacock’s return to New York Fashion Week showcased the world’s growing fascination with Indian aesthetics.

India’s Met Gala: NMACC Launch

The launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), likened to India’s Met Gala, served as a grand platform for Indian fashion. The event saw international celebrities like Zendaya and Gigi Hadid embracing Indian attire, particularly sarees, showcasing the global appeal of traditional Indian clothing. The ‘India in Fashion’ exhibition at NMACC further highlighted the exquisite Indian craftsmanship, featuring pieces from Indian designers and international luxury brands.

Political Stage meets Fashion Runway

The G20 Summit held in New Delhi was another testament to the global appeal of Indian fashion. Political figures and their spouses sported Indian attire, underscoring India’s cultural influence on the global political stage. A noteworthy event was Dior’s Fall 2023 show in Mumbai, which enhanced the global recognition of Indian craftsmanship.

Global Stars & Indian Designers

Indian designers also found their way into the wardrobes of global stars like Beyonce and Selena Gomez, further cementing the place of Indian fashion on the global map. International luxury brands such as Balenciaga, Brioni, and Gucci deepened their ties with India, opening stores and appointing Indian celebrities as brand ambassadors.

A Future Shaped by Sustainability

Looking ahead to 2024, India is set to become a global hub for ethical textiles and sustainable fashion, with a strong focus on natural fibers and waste management solutions. The growing demand for vegan sarees made from agro waste and a rising trend in upcycling are indicative of a shift towards sustainable choices in the Indian fashion industry. This paradigm shift in sourcing, production, pricing, and supply processes is poised to cement India’s position as a top global supplier, blending tradition and innovation in every fabric and thread.

0
Fashion India International Relations
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Halloween Parade of Creativity: A Showcase of Ingenious Costumes

By Safak Costu

Mariah Carey Commands Private Shopping Experience at Gucci Amid Breakup News

By BNN Correspondents

Astrologer Recommends Dressing According to Venus Zodiac Sign to Boost Appeal

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Grace Jones and Paulo Goude: A Tale of Artistic Lineage in the Entertainment Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Diamonds for All: Walmart Dives into Affordable Lab-Grown Diamond Jewe ...
@Business · 2 hours
Diamonds for All: Walmart Dives into Affordable Lab-Grown Diamond Jewe ...
heart comment 0
Revival of Tang Dynasty Fashion Trends: Welcoming 2024 with a Blend of Tradition and Modernity

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Revival of Tang Dynasty Fashion Trends: Welcoming 2024 with a Blend of Tradition and Modernity
Lifestyle Trends of 2023 and Predictions for 2024: A Comprehensive Guide

By Rafia Tasleem

Lifestyle Trends of 2023 and Predictions for 2024: A Comprehensive Guide
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Pamela Anderson Praised for Embracing Natural Look in Laundry Ad

By BNN Correspondents

Pamela Anderson Praised for Embracing Natural Look in Laundry Ad
Latest Headlines
World News
Employee Health Concerns Trigger Investigation at Smith's Snackfood Company
16 seconds
Employee Health Concerns Trigger Investigation at Smith's Snackfood Company
Netanyahu Dismisses South Africa's 'Genocidal' Accusations Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
19 seconds
Netanyahu Dismisses South Africa's 'Genocidal' Accusations Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
David Warner: The New Captain of Dubai Capitals and His Test Cricket Farewell
1 min
David Warner: The New Captain of Dubai Capitals and His Test Cricket Farewell
Unexpected Defeat for Arsenal in Premier League Title Race
2 mins
Unexpected Defeat for Arsenal in Premier League Title Race
Zambian Judge's Suspension Sparks National Debate
4 mins
Zambian Judge's Suspension Sparks National Debate
Border Forces Tighten Grip on Disposable Vape Importation
4 mins
Border Forces Tighten Grip on Disposable Vape Importation
India Declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat 'Unlawful': A Move to Reinforce National Security
6 mins
India Declares Tehreek-e-Hurriyat 'Unlawful': A Move to Reinforce National Security
Imboela Raises Alarm Over UPND's Potential Second Term: A Future Zambia on its Knees?
7 mins
Imboela Raises Alarm Over UPND's Potential Second Term: A Future Zambia on its Knees?
20-Minute Daily Exercise: A New Game-Changer in Disease Prevention
7 mins
20-Minute Daily Exercise: A New Game-Changer in Disease Prevention
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
42 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
1 hour
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app