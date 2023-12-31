Indian Fashion’s Global Ascendancy: A Look Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024

A monumental year for Indian fashion, 2023 marked an era of global recognition and evolution, with Indian designers and their creations taking centre stage at renowned global fashion platforms. Gaurav Gupta’s debut at Paris Couture Week and Falguni and Shane Peacock’s return to New York Fashion Week showcased the world’s growing fascination with Indian aesthetics.

India’s Met Gala: NMACC Launch

The launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), likened to India’s Met Gala, served as a grand platform for Indian fashion. The event saw international celebrities like Zendaya and Gigi Hadid embracing Indian attire, particularly sarees, showcasing the global appeal of traditional Indian clothing. The ‘India in Fashion’ exhibition at NMACC further highlighted the exquisite Indian craftsmanship, featuring pieces from Indian designers and international luxury brands.

Political Stage meets Fashion Runway

The G20 Summit held in New Delhi was another testament to the global appeal of Indian fashion. Political figures and their spouses sported Indian attire, underscoring India’s cultural influence on the global political stage. A noteworthy event was Dior’s Fall 2023 show in Mumbai, which enhanced the global recognition of Indian craftsmanship.

Global Stars & Indian Designers

Indian designers also found their way into the wardrobes of global stars like Beyonce and Selena Gomez, further cementing the place of Indian fashion on the global map. International luxury brands such as Balenciaga, Brioni, and Gucci deepened their ties with India, opening stores and appointing Indian celebrities as brand ambassadors.

A Future Shaped by Sustainability

Looking ahead to 2024, India is set to become a global hub for ethical textiles and sustainable fashion, with a strong focus on natural fibers and waste management solutions. The growing demand for vegan sarees made from agro waste and a rising trend in upcycling are indicative of a shift towards sustainable choices in the Indian fashion industry. This paradigm shift in sourcing, production, pricing, and supply processes is poised to cement India’s position as a top global supplier, blending tradition and innovation in every fabric and thread.