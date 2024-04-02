Indian Exporters Grapple with Trade Bottlenecks Amid Red Sea Attacks and Rising Costs

Indian exporters are currently facing significant challenges due to geopolitical tensions, increased freight costs, and disruptions in global trade routes, notably through the Red Sea. Companies like Megaa Moda Private Limited, a prominent shrimp exporter, find themselves at a crossroads, struggling to maintain profitability and market share in an increasingly volatile global market.

Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Indian Trade

Yemen-based Houthi rebels' recent attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea have led to a major rerouting of global shipping lanes. Over 80% of India's trade with the West is affected, with vessels now navigating around the African continent via the Cape of Good Hope. This shift has resulted in a dramatic increase in transit times and freight costs, severely impacting Indian exporters like Megaa Moda Private Limited. The Drewry World Container Index reports a significant spike in costs for a 40-foot container, underscoring the financial strain on exporters.

Adapting to New Trade Realities

The abrupt rise in shipping expenses and the scramble for containers have taken a toll on exporters' revenues and growth prospects. Despite these challenges, companies are reluctant to downsize, hoping for a resolution to the ongoing conflict and a stabilization in shipping costs. The shrimp industry, heavily reliant on exports, is particularly vulnerable, with India losing market share to countries like Ecuador, which benefit from geographical proximity to key markets in the U.S. and EU.

Looking Towards a Resilient Future

Despite the bleak outlook, some sectors, such as the garment export industry in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, find a silver lining as they negotiate shipping costs with buyers on a Free Board (FOB) basis. However, the prolonged disruptions and high shipping rates are pushing even these exporters to share the increased costs, threatening their competitive edge. The situation underscores the urgent need for a resolution to the geopolitical tensions and a more stable and predictable global trade environment to safeguard the future of Indian exports.

The current crisis presents an existential threat to Indian exporters, compelling them to navigate through unprecedented challenges. The outcome of these geopolitical tensions and trade bottlenecks will likely shape the future of global trade and India's position within it.