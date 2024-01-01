en English
Business

Indian Equity Markets See High Volatility in New Year’s First Session

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 7:35 am EST
Indian Equity Markets See High Volatility in New Year's First Session

As the world welcomed the new year, Indian equity markets concluded their first session with noticeable volatility. The Sensex closed at a loss of 169.21 points (0.23%) at 72,071, while the Nifty saw a minor increase of 10.50 points (0.05%) to end at 21,742. Despite the turbulence, broader market indices such as BSE Midcap and Smallcap outperformed, each adding 0.5%.

Leading Sectors and Market Dynamics

All sectors bar Nifty Auto and Nifty Bank made gains, led by Nifty PSU Bank, closely followed by Nifty Metal, Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG, and Nifty Energy. The performance could be accredited to an optimistic outlook for rate cuts, eased global inflation, and lower bond yields. However, profit-booking at higher levels indicated investor caution due to concerns over disruptions in the Red Sea affecting global supply chains and freight costs.

Future Outlook and Analyst Predictions

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes, which are expected to offer insights into the 2024 rate cut, are also in focus. Despite the volatility, the momentum in mid and small-cap stocks remains robust, driven by a positive macro-outlook. However, private banks showed signs of a reversal trend.

After witnessing a 20% rally in the Nifty in the previous year, analysts predict that the market could continue to rise this year. Factors such as global liquidity tightening nearing an end, a stable domestic environment, strong participation from domestic and retail investors, and expected political continuity after the 2024 general elections in India are seen as positive for the market. Analysts maintain an upbeat outlook, especially on sectors like BFSI, Industrials, Real Estate, Auto, and Consumer Discretionary.

Caution and Considerations

However, the market’s future trajectory will depend on a balance between fundamentals and sentiment, and corrections may arise from shifts in return expectations. Fundamental factors like earnings downgrades and higher-than-expected interest rates could precipitate such corrections. Expert investors advise consultation with certified professionals before making investment decisions.

Business Economy India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

