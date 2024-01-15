Indian Edtech Industry Awaits Budget 2024: A Glimpse into Expectations

As India gears up for the unveiling of the Union Budget 2024, the edtech industry finds itself on the cusp of potentially transformative changes. The sector, grappling with an economic slowdown and a funding crunch, seeks tax incentives and strategic initiatives that could spur growth, make online learning more affordable, and bring about a paradigm shift in the educational landscape.

Reducing GST: A Crucial Catalyst

Industry stakeholders, including the India Edtech Consortium (IEC), are advocating for a reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on digital educational content and services from the current 18% to 5%. They argue that this pivotal shift would make online learning more accessible, benefiting students particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds – and giving a much-needed boost to edtech companies.

Increased Education Budget and Tax Breaks

The IEC and its co-chair, Prateek Maheshwari, are also calling for an increased education sector budget. In light of the projected increase in Indian students studying overseas, they are pushing for tax breaks for such students and a focus on enhancing the appeal of education loans by extending 80E tax benefits to the principal amount.

Emphasis on R&D and Digital Infrastructure

There is a growing demand for specific tax breaks and incentives for research and development (R&D) in emerging technologies like AI and machine learning. The industry is also rallying for a dedicated edtech innovation fund and an extended duration of income tax exemption for eligible startups. With the number of active internet users in India expected to witness a significant growth, there is a pressing need for improved digital infrastructure to ensure reliable internet connectivity, especially in remote areas.

Upskilling and Reskilling: The Need of the Hour

Lastly, the industry underscores the importance of government support for upskilling and reskilling the workforce to keep pace with the evolving job market. As the world of work undergoes rapid changes, equipping the workforce with the right skills becomes paramount. The edtech industry’s budget expectations underscore its commitment to driving educational transformation and fostering a culture of lifelong learning.