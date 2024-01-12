Indian Districts Rajouri and Poonch Call for Intensified Anti-terror Operations Amid Terror Surge

The Indian districts of Rajouri and Poonch have been grappling with a surge in terrorist attacks since October 2021, prompting the Lieutenant Governor (LG) to call for heightened anti-terror operations. The LG’s call came during a high-level security review meeting. It emphasized strengthening the security grid, particularly along the Line of Control (LoC), and the need to eradicate terrorists concealed in the forests south of the Pir Panjal range.

Addressing the Challenges

The meeting was attended by top officials like the Chief Secretary, home secretary, financial secretary, LG’s principal secretary, and various law enforcement officials. The LG highlighted the urgency of enhancing or revamping strategies and technologies to counter the escalating threat of narco-terrorism.

Combatting Narco-Terrorism

Narco-terrorism, characterized by the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and ammunition by Pakistan to fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, was a significant point of discussion during the meeting. The LG advocated for the fortification of human intelligence networks for real-time information sharing, and the formulation of a robust strategy against narco-terrorism, with proactive action against drug peddlers and smugglers.

Development and Public Outreach

Amid security discussions, the meeting also focused on developmental issues. The LG accentuated the execution of a comprehensive strategy to annihilate drug hot-spots, curb cross-border smuggling activities, and connect the youth to self-employment and entrepreneurship opportunities. The meeting also emphasized the importance of efficient public service delivery and grievance redressal at all administrative levels.

In the face of the upcoming parliamentary elections and a complex security landscape, the comprehensive approach outlined by the LG presents a multifaceted strategy to address security concerns, fight terrorism and narco-terrorism, and promote sustainable development in the region. The administration, through this meeting, has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety, well-being, and holistic development of the Jammu Division.