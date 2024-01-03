en English
Business

Indian Discoms’ Outstanding Dues to Power Generators See Marginal Rise

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:28 am EST
Indian Discoms’ Outstanding Dues to Power Generators See Marginal Rise

India’s state power distribution companies, or discoms, have witnessed a marginal rise in their total outstanding dues to power generation companies. As of January 3, the amount has reached Rs 64,867.28 crore, comprising Rs 32,733 crore in overdues and Rs 32,134 crore in current dues. The rise in dues, approximately Rs 3,000 crore, comes on the heels of a substantial reduction in the preceding year when the owed amount plummeted to Rs 61,500 crore.

Increasing Dues Amidst Higher Tariffs

The Ministry of Power’s PRAAPTI portal, which reported these figures, suggests that the increase in dues is primarily attributable to higher tariffs. Tariffs have surged by 7-8% in the current fiscal year, resulting in augmented revenue for generation companies. Within the industry, analysts regard outstanding dues in the range of Rs 60,000-Rs 70,000 crore to be normal for discoms and well within the payable range.

Disciplined Payment Patterns and Financial Improvement

The implementation of the late payment surcharge (LPS) mechanism gets the credit for fostering discipline in payment patterns, ensuring timely payments for outstanding and current dues. Another significant contributor to the financial betterment of discoms has been the revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS). The RDSS, with its stringent criteria for securing funding, has played an instrumental role in improving the financial health of the discoms.

A Positive Outlook for the Future

Looking ahead, analysts predict that a decrease in power purchase costs due to increased renewable contributions, coupled with rising power tariffs, smart metering, and infrastructure upgrades to reduce losses, will further fortify discoms’ financial positions. This strengthening will enable them to promptly meet their payment obligations. In April 2021, according to the PRAAPTI portal, discoms owed a total of Rs 1,05,029 crore to power generation companies.

Business Energy India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

