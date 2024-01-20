Indian Designers Redefine Global Fashion: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation

Paris, the epitome of fashion, is witnessing an intriguing blend of tradition and innovation as Indian designers redefine its haute couture landscape. At the apex of this revolution is Rahul Mishra, a designer hailing from India, who's capturing the world's attention with his unique designs. Celebrities like Zendaya and Gigi Hadid have been seen adorning his creations, an acknowledgment of his commitment to luxurious fabrics and exquisite craftsmanship. His workshop in the outskirts of Delhi stands as a testament to this devotion.

Varanasi: Weaving Tradition and Innovation

Another gem in the Indian fashion crown, Hemang Agrawal, operates from the historical city of Varanasi. Renowned for his finely woven fabrics, Agrawal is breathing new life into the age-old art of weaving, garnering global patronage and admiration for his work.

Mumbai: Modernity Meets Tradition

Redefining the way Gen Z dresses in India is the young fashion label SUTA based in Mumbai. By adding a contemporary spin to traditional saris, SUTA is revolutionizing Indian fashion, bridging the gap between tradition and modernity.

Chennai: Keeping The Legacy Alive

In Chennai, RMKV, a legacy in the wedding business since 1924, continues to be a key player in India's booming marriage market. Known for its high-quality wedding saris, RMKV is a symbol of timeless elegance and grandeur.

South India: Sustainability in Style

Last but not least, designer Vino Supraja from South India is making waves with her sustainable fashion practices. Offering an alternative to the fast fashion culture, Supraja's designs, inspired by the colors and styles of her homeland, are a breath of fresh air in the global fashion scene.

Bridelan, a luxury wedding styling service, and House on the Clouds, a wedding photographer and filmmaker, have teamed up to showcase Indian couture on a global stage. Their collaboration, dubbed 'Reverie Francaise', seamlessly blends Indian and French couture, highlighting the artistic richness of the French capital. The narrative underscores the significance of craftsmanship and the old-world charm of Paris in the context of Indian fashion.