Indian Delegation Discusses Thirty Meter Telescope Project Progress in Hawaii

An Indian delegation, led by the Department of Science and Technology's Professor Abhay Karandikar, recently visited Mauna Kea in Hawaii to discuss the progress of the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) project. The TMT is a state-of-the-art optical and infrared telescope boasting a 30-meter diameter primary mirror, set to revolutionize astronomical research. As a founding member of the TMT project, India's participation is indispensable.

Assessing the Status of the TMT Project

The five-person delegation met with TMT leaders on January 9, 2024, to evaluate the project's current situation. Discussions revolved around the Mauna Kea site, the launch of construction, present financing circumstances, in-kind contributions, and expected timelines in light of the current scenario. The project's strategic direction, particularly concerning the Mauna Kea site and the start of civil construction, was explored in depth.

Engaging with Local Hawaiian Authorities

Alongside discussions with TMT leaders, the Indian team also held meetings with local Hawaiian officials. The central theme of these conversations was the inclusion of native Hawaiians in decision-making processes. The team expressed their commitment to incorporating local perspectives into the project's path forward, considering the unique challenges it presents.

India's Role in the TMT Project

India's involvement in the TMT project is critical as a founding member. The delegation was briefed on every aspect of the project, including the inclusion of native Hawaiians, funding availability and prospects, civil construction of the facility, and in-kind deliverables development activities. The meeting served as a platform to reaffirm India's commitment to the project and ensure its continued involvement in its progression.