Indian Coast Guard Rescues Stranded Fishing Boat Amid Challenging Conditions

In an act of maritime heroism, the Indian Coast Guard successfully conducted a rescue operation for a fishing boat, Arul Matha, stranded off the coast of Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep. The boat, carrying a crew of nine from Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, had been adrift since January 25 due to an engine breakdown. The Coast Guard ship Samarth responded to the emergency, reaching the boat 48 nautical miles from Minicoy Island.

Challenging Rescue Operation Amid Darkness

Despite the challenging conditions and the encroaching nightfall, the Coast Guard's technical team assessed the situation on the ground. It was determined that at-sea repairs were not feasible given the circumstances. As a result, Samarth took the decision to tow the fishing boat to the safety of Minicoy Harbour.

Successful Completion of the Operation

After more than 24 hours of continuous operations, the fishing boat and its crew were successfully brought to safety. The nine-member crew was handed over to the L&M Fisheries Department in a robust condition, much to the relief of all parties involved.

Reaffirming Commitment and Duty

This successful rescue operation serves as a reinforcement of the Indian Coast Guard's reputation as the 'Sentinel of the Sea.' It reflects their unwavering commitment to safeguarding fishermen and their alignment with the motto 'Vayam Rakshamah,' meaning 'We Protect.'