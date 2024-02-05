Indian Coal Industry: A Major Employment Generator Amidst Strides to Curb Illegal Mining

India's coal industry, a critical component of the country's economy, has seen remarkable employment growth over the past five years. From the bustling operations of Coal India Limited (CIL) and its subsidiaries to the robust activities of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), the sector has become a significant source of employment, providing jobs to around 443,000 individuals across the country.

Coal Industry: A Major Employment Generator

According to recent data, CIL and its subsidiaries employ a workforce of 231,058, while SCCL provides jobs to 42,003 individuals. Furthermore, the contractual manpower for CIL and SCCL tallies at 106,522 and 25,181, respectively. Other firms within the coal sector contribute to a workforce of approximately 38,024, bringing the total employment figure in the sector to a remarkable 443,000.

Combatting Illegal Coal Mining

To address the pressing issue of illegal coal mining, a series of measures have been implemented. These include strict adherence to statutory provisions under various acts, rules, and regulations during coal production activities. The initiatives aim to ensure the legal and ethical extraction of this vital resource, ultimately safeguarding the industry's integrity and sustainability.

Worker Safety and Health: A Paramount Concern

The safety and health of coal mine workers, overseen by the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), are regulated by the Mines Act, 1952, and associated rules and regulations. DGMS, the watchdog for worker safety in mines, is responsible for the development of rules, regulations, standards, and guidelines. It also conducts inspections, investigates accidents, carries out awareness activities, and formulates risk management plans and Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs). The stringent enforcement of these measures reflects the industry's commitment to prioritizing the welfare of its workforce.

This in-depth information about the current state of the Indian coal industry was provided by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.