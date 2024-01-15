Indian CEOs Optimistic about Economic Prospects: Moneycontrol Survey

As India’s fiscal year edges closer to the interim budget for 2024-25, a wave of optimism is sweeping across the country’s top CEOs about the nation’s economic prospects. A recent survey conducted by Moneycontrol, which included 53 chief executive officers, revealed a positive business sentiment, with CEOs being either very optimistic or cautiously optimistic. The primary focus of these business leaders is a call for regulatory stability and a reduction in bureaucratic hurdles, which they believe are the key to thriving markets.

India: A Strong Alternative to China

The CEOs suggested that the government should concentrate on creating a conducive environment for manufacturing in India, thereby positioning it as a formidable alternative to China. The survey indicated that a substantial 70% of CEOs are planning to invest in the coming six months. This optimism is fuelled by government efforts to increase capital expenditure on infrastructure and improving demand. An impressive 94% of CEOs have noticed an increase or somewhat increased order books over the past two years.

Steady Interest Rates and Robust Investment Plans

Despite no expectation of interest rate reductions, with 60% of CEOs foreseeing steady rates, investment plans remain robust. The Reserve Bank of India has maintained the repo rate at 6.5% since February 2023, following a series of hikes in the previous fiscal year aimed at curbing inflation. Inflation is expected to stabilize around 4% by the third quarter of 2024, although it averaged 5.4% in the last quarter of the previous year.

Cautious Optimism on Hiring and Risks

While CEOs are optimistic about investments, they strike a more cautious note when it comes to hiring. According to the survey, 49% are looking to increase hiring significantly, with 32% tying hiring plans to market conditions and a restrained 19% cautious about adding new staff. In terms of risks, CEOs have identified bureaucratic obstacles and policy uncertainty as domestic challenges. On the global front, economic uncertainty and global developments are being closely monitored, with 36% of CEOs expressing some level of concern.

The survey paints a picture of India as a bright spot in a global landscape marked by uncertainty. Business leaders are calling for measures to stimulate consumer demand and support startups, aiming to drive job creation and consumption, and making India an optimistic beacon in these uncertain times.