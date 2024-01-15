en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Indian CEOs Optimistic about Economic Prospects: Moneycontrol Survey

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
Indian CEOs Optimistic about Economic Prospects: Moneycontrol Survey

As India’s fiscal year edges closer to the interim budget for 2024-25, a wave of optimism is sweeping across the country’s top CEOs about the nation’s economic prospects. A recent survey conducted by Moneycontrol, which included 53 chief executive officers, revealed a positive business sentiment, with CEOs being either very optimistic or cautiously optimistic. The primary focus of these business leaders is a call for regulatory stability and a reduction in bureaucratic hurdles, which they believe are the key to thriving markets.

India: A Strong Alternative to China

The CEOs suggested that the government should concentrate on creating a conducive environment for manufacturing in India, thereby positioning it as a formidable alternative to China. The survey indicated that a substantial 70% of CEOs are planning to invest in the coming six months. This optimism is fuelled by government efforts to increase capital expenditure on infrastructure and improving demand. An impressive 94% of CEOs have noticed an increase or somewhat increased order books over the past two years.

Steady Interest Rates and Robust Investment Plans

Despite no expectation of interest rate reductions, with 60% of CEOs foreseeing steady rates, investment plans remain robust. The Reserve Bank of India has maintained the repo rate at 6.5% since February 2023, following a series of hikes in the previous fiscal year aimed at curbing inflation. Inflation is expected to stabilize around 4% by the third quarter of 2024, although it averaged 5.4% in the last quarter of the previous year.

Cautious Optimism on Hiring and Risks

While CEOs are optimistic about investments, they strike a more cautious note when it comes to hiring. According to the survey, 49% are looking to increase hiring significantly, with 32% tying hiring plans to market conditions and a restrained 19% cautious about adding new staff. In terms of risks, CEOs have identified bureaucratic obstacles and policy uncertainty as domestic challenges. On the global front, economic uncertainty and global developments are being closely monitored, with 36% of CEOs expressing some level of concern.

The survey paints a picture of India as a bright spot in a global landscape marked by uncertainty. Business leaders are calling for measures to stimulate consumer demand and support startups, aiming to drive job creation and consumption, and making India an optimistic beacon in these uncertain times.

0
Business Economy India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 seconds ago
Global Economy Expected to Weaken in 2024, Says World Economic Forum Report
In a recent report released by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the global economy is projected to experience a downturn in 2024. A survey conducted between November and December last year, involving chief economists, revealed 56% anticipate a weakening of the global economic conditions, while 20% predict stability and 23% foresee slight improvement. The International
Global Economy Expected to Weaken in 2024, Says World Economic Forum Report
Apple Counters Competition with Rare Discounts in China
26 seconds ago
Apple Counters Competition with Rare Discounts in China
Former RBI Governor D. Subbarao Warns About India's High Debt-to-GDP Ratio
28 seconds ago
Former RBI Governor D. Subbarao Warns About India's High Debt-to-GDP Ratio
Nifty 50 Crosses 22,000: A Milestone Reflecting Investor Confidence and IT Sector's Growth
9 seconds ago
Nifty 50 Crosses 22,000: A Milestone Reflecting Investor Confidence and IT Sector's Growth
High Cash Reserve Ratio Stifles Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector
19 seconds ago
High Cash Reserve Ratio Stifles Nigeria's Manufacturing Sector
Indian Rupee Hits Four-Month High Against US Dollar Amid Market Optimism
20 seconds ago
Indian Rupee Hits Four-Month High Against US Dollar Amid Market Optimism
Latest Headlines
World News
Iowa Caucuses: Final Pitches Amid Cold Snap as Presidential Race Heats Up
12 seconds
Iowa Caucuses: Final Pitches Amid Cold Snap as Presidential Race Heats Up
Ukraine Advocates for Peace Plan Involvement of China at Davos Amidst War with Russia
18 seconds
Ukraine Advocates for Peace Plan Involvement of China at Davos Amidst War with Russia
Guardian Weekly's Insight into the Middle East's Current Situation
18 seconds
Guardian Weekly's Insight into the Middle East's Current Situation
Mwenya Musenge Urges Patriotic Front to Rediscover Their Resilience Amidst Challenges
19 seconds
Mwenya Musenge Urges Patriotic Front to Rediscover Their Resilience Amidst Challenges
Jallikattu: A Cultural Spectacle Amid Controversy
28 seconds
Jallikattu: A Cultural Spectacle Amid Controversy
Alexander Djiku: A Standout Performance in AFCON 2023
40 seconds
Alexander Djiku: A Standout Performance in AFCON 2023
Unexpected Turn at Australian Open: Raonic's Retirement Advances De Minaur
43 seconds
Unexpected Turn at Australian Open: Raonic's Retirement Advances De Minaur
Soulja Boy's Baby's Mother Faces Severe Stress amid Legal Battle with Blueface
49 seconds
Soulja Boy's Baby's Mother Faces Severe Stress amid Legal Battle with Blueface
The Rise of Plant-Based Milks: A Healthier Alternative to Traditional Milk
52 seconds
The Rise of Plant-Based Milks: A Healthier Alternative to Traditional Milk
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
4 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
28 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
56 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app